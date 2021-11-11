Nease’s Rheinhardt Harrison ready for shot at cross country history

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A college signing. A shot at history. No big deal for Rheinhardt Harrison.

The Nease senior heads into Friday’s Class 4A state cross country championship meet at Tallahassee’s Apalachee Regional Park going for history.

He’s won back-to-back state titles and is looking to become just the fifth runner in state history to finish his career with three cross country championships. That feat hasn’t been accomplished since 2009.

It’s the capper of a busy week for Harrison, although he doesn’t see it that way. He signed with the University of Oregon on Wednesday afternoon.

“It doesn’t really feel like super weird, kind of like a normal week,” he said with a smile. “Signed a paper, that’s about it.”

For a week packed with big moments, Harrison doesn’t think anything feels too much out of the ordinary. His progression has been steady and Harrison said that he’s appreciated that type of arc. It’s allowed him to appreciate the work to get where he’s at and enjoy the moments each step of the way.

“For me, like I just have progressed throughout the years,” he said. “Obviously, if I was a four-year-old and I looked back now, just seeing me sign, like saw a video of that when I was four, I’d be going crazy. But I’ve kind of been able to just slowly live it up and then now it’s here.”

Harrison, the two-time All-News4Jax cross country runner of the year, is as accomplished as a local athlete as there’s been. He was the state’s Mr. Track and Gatorade athlete of the year as a junior. He’s chased national records in the mile and even holds a few records.

“For me, I’m just going to go and do my thing. I mean, run a race. It’s no big deal to state,” he said. “I treat every other race the same so just go out and try to go for the win.”

Harrison has won every high school cross country race that he’s entered since finishing 10th at the district meet as a sophomore. This season, Harrison hit a state record of 14:45 at the New World Fall Spectacular last month.

The state cross country meets are stacked with local contenders.

State cross country glance

Appalachee Regional Park, Tallahassee

Friday

Class 4A

Harrison is the overwhelming individual state championship favorite on the boys side. The only question is can he break the course record of 14:59, set in 2013. Harrison will be challenged by Viera’s Michael Toppi, who had a 14:55 at the New World Fall Spectacular. the As a team, Creekside is coming off a Region 1-4A title and paced by Mac Williams, Jack Dravo and Jack Zurn. Bartram Trail runner Branden McDonald ran a low of 16:13 in the district meet. On the girls side, Flagler Palm Coast’s Jada Williams will try and nab a podium finish. She’s the top area girls runner among Class 4A local runners. Mandarin’s Annie Loehle and Nease’s Audrey Singletary are names to watch. As a team, the Creekside girls are consistent and will push for a top 10.

Race: Girls, 9:10 a.m.; boys, 10 a.m.

Class 3A

The Ponte Vedra girls are going to contend for a state championship. It’s been an incredible season for the Sharks, who also won the Katie Caples event. Sofia Bushkell went 18:16 in winning the district for a PR. She also finished sixth at the FSU Invitational on this same course. Teammate Ellie Moritz also ran a PR at the FSU Invitational (18:57.40). St. Augustine’s Reilly Barber is another podium contender. She’s gone sub-19 once this year at the FSU Invitational. The Fleming Island girls, led by Allie Knotts, are also solid as a whole. For the boys, Ponte Vedra’s Grant Doherty (15:56 low at New World) and Davis Brown (16:22 at New World) are the top Sharks’ runners. Alex Bendig and John Keester IV of Fleming Island and under 16:20 runners.

Race: Girls, 7:55 a.m.; boys 8:45 a.m.

Class 2A

It’s a Bolles show. The Bulldogs girls are heavy favorites to repeat as a team. Jillian Candelino is a wrecking ball and has the fastest time in 2A (17:36.50) at this course. She was state runner-up last year and has won five out of six meets this year. Hadley Ropp, Ella Mickler, Elizabeth McClure and Elizabeth Csikai are projected top 15. It’s only a question of how low can the Bulldogs go. Episcopal should also get on the individual podium with superb freshman Lucrezia Gowdy. The Bolles boys will push for an team title. Aidan Ryan is coming off region and district titles. Colin Duhnoski, William Brady and Matthew McClure have all gone sub-16:10. Bishop Kenny is the other area school with top five potential. Alex Jubran had a 16:40.80 at region.

Race: Girls, 7:30 a.m.; boys, 8:20 a.m.

Class 1A

Eyes are on St. Johns Country Day’s Matthew Stratton. He’s got a season-low time of 15:05.70 this year at the Region 1-1A meet and is the favorite for an individual title here. Bishop Snyder’s Donald Dempsey is a top 10 contender and St. Joseph Academy’s Victor Farfan a top 20 runner. On the girls side, University Christian’s Laci Watford (19:04.30) is going to try and crack the top 10. Providence runner Kasey Davey (19:44) is a top 25 contender.

Race: Girls, 9:35 a.m.; boys, 10:25 a.m.