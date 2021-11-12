News4Jags: Are the Jaguars finally building momentum?

The News4Jags newsletter and podcast are available for readers and listeners.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Momentum is defined in the dictionary as “the quantity of motion of a moving body, measured as a product of its mass and velocity.”

In sports, momentum has a bit of a different definition having momentum is the same as “being in the zone,” or “feeling it,” or whatever other phrase that describes playing with confidence at a high level. Momentum is a funny thing. Some players and coaches say it doesn’t exist while others swear by it.

Urban Meyer said he learned the importance of momentum early in his coaching career.

“You know what it would mean for Jacksonville, what would it mean for our stadium the following week and most importantly what would it mean for a locker room that three-fourths of those guys were part of a 20-game losing streak?,” Meyer said. “It would be incredible.”

Meyer is right the majority of this roster has no idea what momentum feels like in the NFL. The Jaguars have not had any sort of momentum since maybe 2018. Well, for the first time in what feels like forever the arrow does seem to be pointing upwards. The Jaguars have won two of their last three games

Jamal St. Cyr and Justin Barney discuss what a winning streak could mean for this team and if last week was the return of SACKsonville.

