New4Jags: Is Trevor Lawrence still the best rookie QB?

Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars prepares to snaps the ball during the first quarter in the game against the Buffalo Bills at TIAA Bank Field on November 07, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you look around the NFL Mac Jones has the best number on any rookie quarterback. Some Jaguars fans are getting worried. Should they be? No!

On the surface, Trevor Lawrence has not looked like the phenom that many expected, but you have to ask the question why. Well, if you look at what type of playmakers he has around him, it should be pretty clear. Lawrence has done everything he can to keep the Jaguars offense afloat. Has he played perfectly? No. Has he been the reason the Jaguars offense has been bad? No.

Well, how can they fix it? Jamal St. Cyr and Justin Barney discuss, that topic plus look at the rookie quarterback situation in the NFL and if Lawrence was put in a situation to succeed.

You can find the News4Jags podcast here: