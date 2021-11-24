Boselli, Taylor listed as Hall of Fame semifinalists again

29 Oct 2000: Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle #71 Tony Boselli (left) holds off Dallas Cowboys #98 Greg Ellis and #57 Barron Wortham as Fred Taylor runs with the ball in overtime play at Texas Stadium in Irving, Texas. Taylor rushed for 107 yards on 31 carries as Jacksonville defeated Dallas 23-17. Mandatory Credit: Ronald Martinez/ALLSPORT

Tony Boselli and Fred Taylor, are Pro Football Hall of Fame semi-finalists again this year. It’s the seventh straight year for Boselli and the third time for Taylor.

The former Jaguar greats were among the 26 players announced as semifinalists on Wednesday. The list will be paired down to 15 finalists and then to the five inductees by February.

Boselli has been a finalist each of the past five years. he seems to be gaining more and more support as time goes on. Taylor is a semi-finalist for the third year. He’s not the only running back who will be considered this year. Former Titan Eddie Georgia and former 49er and Eagle Ricky Watters are both among the semifinalists. Boselli and former Ram Willie Anderson are the only offensive linemen on the list this year.

BREAKING: 7 first-year eligible players are among the list of 26 Modern-Era Player Semifinalists for the Class of 2022.



More on the semifinalists: https://t.co/C4z4QkeAF5#PFHOF22 pic.twitter.com/E9SnNGRGeX — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 24, 2021

Boselli made five consecutive Pro Bowls as a left tackle for the Jaguars between 1996-2000.

Taylor’s 11,695 rushing yards rank 17th in NFL history.

Taylor holds seven of the top 10 single-season rushing totals in team history, with 1,572 yards on 345 carries during the 2003 season.