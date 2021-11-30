‘It’s my reality:’ Tiger Woods says his days of playing golf full time are over

FILE - Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Dec. 20, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. Woods posted a video on social media Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, of him swinging a wedge for the first time since badly injuring his right leg in a Feb. 23, 2021, car accident in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Tiger Woods plans on returning to play golf, but “never full time, ever again,” he said during an interview with Golf Digest on Monday.

Woods continues to recover from a devastating car accident on Feb. 23 outside Los Angeles. Woods said in the interview that he’s “not even at the halfway point” of his recovery from the single-car accident. Woods was speeding when he went off the road, but he wasn’t cited in the wreck.

“I think something that is realistic is playing the tour one day, never full time, ever again, but pick and choose, just like Mr. (Ben) Hogan did,” Woods said in the interview.

“Pick and choose a few events a year and you play around that. You practice around that, and you gear yourself up for that. And you play. I think that’s how I’m going to have to play it from now on. It’s an unfortunate reality, but it’s my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it.”

Woods suffered comminuted open fractures to both his tibia and fibula bones in his right leg in the accident. It was the most significant traumatic injury Woods has suffered in a career that has been filled with injuries. Woods has undergone five back surgeries and five knee surgeries.

Woods is scheduled to have his first media availability since his car accident Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Woods has 82 career victories, tied with Sam Snead for most in PGA Tour history. Woods has won 15 major championships, three back of Jack Nicklaus. He’s also won The Players Championship twice (2001, ‘13).