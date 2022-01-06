Players feel frustration of Jaguars’ fans as another lost season winds down

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars will play their final game of the season on Sunday and there is a growing movement among some fans to bring a circus atmosphere to the stadium. Many Jaguars fans are planning to dress as clowns to show their displeasure with the franchise.

Since New4Jax first reported the looming clown out last week the movement has gained momentum.

Now, thousands of Twitter users have changed their pictures to clowns and every social media post made by the Jaguars looks like something from the movie “IT” as fans fill the responses with clowns.

This isn’t the first time Jaguars fans have united for a cause. In the past, fans sent Jalen Ramsey a fruit basket, sent Jadeveon Clowney trash cans, and even bought Trevor Lawrence a toaster to celebrate his wedding.

Ad

Lawrence said he understands fans’ frustrations but doesn’t think it is something he would do himself.

“I understand how the fans that have been Jacksonville fans for a long time [feel]. I’m sure that hasn’t been easy,” he said. “[There’s] a lot of diehard fans that this is I wouldn’t say everything for them, but this is something that’s very important to them is the Jags and they’ve been a fan since the Jags started. You see that passion and you definitely respect that.”

Lawrence said that players are frustrated as well and the locker room just wants to finish the season on a high note.

“We want to do everything we can to win for this city, for these fans and obviously we haven’t had much success this year,” Lawrence said. “That’s frustrating for us as well, so I understand from a fan’s perspective.

“But fans feel how they feel and it’s hard. Like I said, this year’s been disappointing for all of us. We wanted to win a lot more games, so I get the frustration. But for us, we’re just focusing on going and finishing with a win this season.”

Ad

Jaguars interim head coach Darrell Bevell also weighed in on the possible clown out.

“I do understand the frustration that they have. There’s a level of frustration here within the building,” he said. “The players are frustrated, we’re frustrated with what’s going on, and we want it to be better as well.”