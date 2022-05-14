Raines, Ponte Vedra stars shine, bring home Class 3A state track and field gold medals

The high school state track and field championship will be held this week in Gainesville. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Two area boys brought home individual state championships in the Class 3A state track and field meet on Friday night in Gainesville.

Ponte Vedra’s Nathan Lebowitz won the discus with a throw of 177 feet, 2 inches. And Raines’ Harrison Robinson defended his state title in the 110 hurdles, finishing in 13.80

Robinson was quite a bit quicker than he was in 2021 when he posted a 14.29. Claude Campbell of St. Thomas Aquinas finished second behind Robinson on Friday in 14.14. Robinson and Nease star Cyrus Ways, who competes in the Class 4A meet on Saturday, are the only two hurdlers in the state to go sub-14.

Outside of Lebowitz, Ponte Vedra’s Henry Gainer took state runner-up in the javelin and third in the pole vault. Columbia’s Seth Stocktown was runner-up in the triple jump.

Class 3A track and field

State championships, Gainesville

Area finishers who placed in top 6 are shown

Boys

High jump

4. Antoine Sandy (Fleming Island), 6-1.5.

Shot put

5. Layne Swafford (Ponte Vedra), 52-6.75.

Javelin

2. Henry Gainer (Ponte Vedra), 175-7.

Pole vault

3. Henry Gainer (Ponte Vedra), 13-9.25; 4. Landen Scott (Ponte Vedra), 13-3.5.

Long jump

5. Harrison Robinson (Raines), 22-7.25.

Discus

1. Nathan Lebowitz (Ponte Vedra), 177-2.

Triple jump

2. Seth Stockton (Columbia), 47-7; 4. Reshawn Latimer (Raines), 46-4.25.

110 hurdles

1. Harrison Robinson (Raines), 13.80.

200

6. Quincy Burroughs (Raines), 21.41.

1600 relay

3. Raines, 3:14.89.

Girls

Area finishers who placed in top 6 are shown

High jump

5. Zoe Whaley (Ridgeview), 5-3.75.

Shot put

3. Mychalea Parker (Orange Park), 40-11.5; 5. Joy Akingbola (Riverside), 39-9.75.

100

6. Kayla-Jadyn Cleveland (Parker), 11.94.

1600

6. Lindy White (Ponte Vedra), 5:02.43.

400

6. Thania Barton (St. Augustine), 56.40.

200

5. Kayla-Jadyn Cleveland (Parker), 24.37.