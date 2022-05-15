Big finish for area athletes in Class 4A track and field state championships

Area athletes went out with a bang on Saturday at the high school state track and field championships in Gainesville.

The Mandarin girls had an excellent showing.

So, too, did the Nease boys and girls.

In all, area athletes and relay teams brought in nine state titles in Saturday’s Class 4A meet, almost half of those from Nease competitors.

Cyrus Ways put a bow on a electric season, winning the 110 and 300 hurdles

Ways clocked a 13.53 in the 110 hurdles to win by more than half of a second. Ditto in the 300 hurdles, where he had a nation-leading 36.26, well in front of runner-up Markel Jones (37.51). Both of Ways’ times were personal-bests, with his time in the 300 coming in just in front of Chris Brinkley of Fort Bend Marshall (36.27) for the fastest in the nation this year. Ways’ time in the 110 hurdles ranks third.

Rheinhardt Harrison capped his career with another state championship, winning the 800 in 1:48.62. Harrison did the distance double last year, winning titles in the 1600 and 3200. Nease’s Alexandra Bohanon won a state title in the javelin (131-2) to put the bow on a stellar day for Panthers athletes.

Also in the boys competition, Creekside won the 3200 relay in 7:46.86 and Bartram Trail’s Samuel Martins cleared 14-3.25 to win a state title in the pole vault. Creekside’s Christian Miller had an excellent day, winning the 200 (20.82) by an eye blink over Amari Turner of Seminole (20.84). Miller also took fourth in the 100.

The Mandarin girls brought in a pair of state championships, a shot put crown by DaMoni Kelly (132-4) and the other in the 400 by Terren Peterson (54.51). Kelly added a fifth-place effort in the discus. Mandarin’s depth was stout, with the Mustangs placing five athletes and a relay team in the top five of their events. As a team, Mandarin finished third.

In the adaptive class, White’s Mitrasha Reed was a dual champion, winning the 200 and 800 wheelchair events.

Class 4A state track and field

Girls

Athletes who placed in the top 6 are shown

Pole vault

5. Maya Till (Creekside), 10-10.

Javelin

1. Alexandra Bohanon (Nease), 131-2.

Triple jump

2. Arianna Eason (Oakleaf), 38-10.5.

Discus

5. DaMoni Kelly (Mandarin), 132-4.

Shot put

1. DaMoni Kelly (Mandarin), 45-11.75; 5. Aliyah Robertson (Mandarin), 39-10.

3200 relay

4. Mandarin, 9:30.10.

110 hurdles

3. Brittney Jennings (Sandalwood), 13.92.

100

4. Sydney Campbell (Creekside), 11.83.

200 wheelchair

1. Mitrasha Reed (White), 54.45.

400 relay

5. Sandalwood, 47.87.

800 wheelchair

1. Mitrasha Reed (White), 4:11.50.

400

1. Terren Peterson (Mandarin), 54.51; 3. Sydney Campbell (Creekside), 55.37.

800

5. Jada Williams (Flagler Palm Coast), 2:17.07.

200

4. Terren Peterson (Mandarin), 24.33; 6. Sydney Campbell (Creekside), 24.42.

3200

4. Annie Loehle (Mandarin), 11:05.61.

1600 relay

4. Sandalwood, 3:55.47; 5. Creekside, 3:57.30.

Boys

Athletes who placed in the top 6 are shown

Shot put

4. Logan Wylie (Bartram Trail), 53-7.25.

Pole vault

1. Samuel Martins (Bartram Trail), 14-3.25.

Long jump

4. Elo Modozie (Bartram Trail), 22-7.75.

Triple jump

2. Elo Modozie (Bartram Trail), 45-1.5; 4. Gerod Tolbert (Flagler Palm Coast), 44-3.5.

3200 relay

1. Creekside, 7:46.86; 5. Nease, 7:56.84.

110 hurdles

1. Cyrus Ways (Nease), 13.53.

100

4. Christian Miller (Creekside), 10.69.

1600

6. Jesse Benavides (Creekside), 4:18.97.

400

3. David Terry (Sandalwood), 48.45.

300 hurdles

1. Cyrus Ways (Nease), 36.26.

800

1. Rheinhardt Harrison (Nease), 1:48.62.

200

1. Christian Miller (Creekside), 20.82.

3200

4. Matt Ryan (Nease), 9:21.54.

1600 relay

4. Flagler Palm Coast, 3:19.29.