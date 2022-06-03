Surprise! Josh Allen, Jaguars gift local football team plenty of Adidas gear

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Josh Allen surprised one local youth football team on Friday during an outing at a Jaguars practice.

The 13U Duval Jags got a closeup look at the Jaguars during organized team activities. Then, the team got a chance to hear from Allen. After watching the team and getting a powerful message about accountability and working hard, players and coaches got an even bigger surprised.

Allen presented the team with plenty of gear, courtesy of Adidas and the Jaguars Foundation. Some of that merchandise included cleats, shorts, shirts and gym bags.

Allen, the team’s first-round pick in 2019 out of Kentucky, is entering his fourth season with the Jaguars. He went to the Pro Bowl as a rookie and has 128 total tackles, 20.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in his career. Jacksonville picked up Allen’s fifth-year option in late April.