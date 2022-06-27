All-News4JAX boys tennis: Christ’s Church history maker Chase Healey only getting better

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Chase Healey has lost one match in his high school tennis career.

That was in eighth grade.

Since then, all the Christ’s Church junior has done is win, win big, and make the biggest matches look easy. The All-News4JAX tennis player of the year keeps getting better and better. And much to the angst of Class 1A tennis players around the state, Healey is not quite done yet.

“I’ve definitely thought about it, not coming back, but I think it means a lot to the school. You know, we don’t see too many state championships,” Healey said. “And I like to see everyone get invested in it. It’s a cool experience. And, I mean, I enjoy playing tennis. So I mean, just more tennis.”

Healey pulled off a historic feat among area tennis players, winning his second consecutive individual state championship. That feat had been pulled off all of one time before by a local player — 99 years ago.

Only Duval’s George Yenawine in 1922-23 has won consecutive overall titles. Only six players in a history that dates back to 1922 have won three overall state championships. Healey could make that seven.

High school tennis in the regular season doesn’t challenge the sport’s best players much. That’s a big reason why some of the sport’s rising stars either skip high school for the competitive junior grind entirely, or stop after a couple of seasons. But Healey said the competition once he reaches the state portion of the season rivals what he sees on a regular junior stop.

“It was a pretty similar season to last season but obviously the result was the one I wanted,” Healey said. “The final was a little bit closer this year, had to come back from a deficit, but that just made it a little more rewarding.”

Healey has been a machine for the Eagles. As an eighth grader, he didn’t lose a match until the state tournament. Healey was unbeaten in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Last year, Healey gave up just four points to a local opponent, Episcopal’s Justin Bobo, then beat his championship game singles opponent in straight sets. He said being able to experience that with his high school classmates and friends who show up to support him is something that he can’t replicate on a junior stop.

“I had a good group of friends come down. So they were able to experience that with me and really see like what high level tennis was,” he said.

All-News4JAX boys tennis team

FIRST TEAM

Athlete, Class, School, Notable

Daniel Berenblit, Flagler Palm Coast, Sr.

Went 9-4 in singles and doubles in regular season and won first two matches in Class 4A individual draw at state in straight sets before falling in final.

Joe El Hajj, Bolles, Sr.

Went 12-1 in singles and doubles, with the lone loss coming via injury withdrawal in a match he was dominating. Helped lead Bolles to a regional championship.

Chase Healey, Christ’s Church, Jr.

Back-to-back All-News4JAX player of the year after a history-making season. Became just second local boys player to win back-to-back overall championships.

Walker Jarvis, Episcopal, Sr.

Went a combined 16-7 in doubles and singles this season, with the lone losses in singles to Andrew Kelley, Joe El Hajj and Chase Healey.

Andrew Kelley, Ponte Vedra, Sr.

Led Sharks to region and state titles with a 17-4 record in the regular season in singles and doubles. Lone loss in singles came to out-of-area competition. Won opener at state handily and was leading in his second match before WD’ing due to injury.

Callum Searle, Ponte Vedra, Sr.

Another major piece in Sharks’ state championship season. Went a combined 22-4 in No. 1 and 2 singles and No. 1 doubles.

SECOND TEAM

Athlete, Class, School

Aryan Gupta, Creekside, Jr.

Jackson Hazel, St. Augustine, Jr.

Jet Holmes, Stanton, Sr.

Adam Logan, Ponte Vedra, Sr.

Grant Price, Ponte Vedra, So.

Michael Rodriguez, Bartram Trail, Sr.