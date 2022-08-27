High school football ‘22: Scoreboard from the opening week of the season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is off and running in Florida.
Even with weather causing issues across the area, Friday night kicked off a full slate of games in Florida. Among the News4JAX Super 10 winners were No. 1 Trinity Christian, No. 2 Bartram Trail and No. 3 Bolles.
No. 10 Jackson went on the road and walloped No. 6 Nease, 30-13.
Fifth-ranked Fleming Island walloped county rival Clay, 49-7.
No. 7 Baker County fell into a 21-0 hole against Bradford before the game was postponed due to weather. No. 8 Raines started strong with a 19-13 win over Miami Monsignor Pace. No. 9 White gave top-ranked Trinity Christian all it could handle in a 48-40 shootout.
Also of merit, second-year program Tocoi Creek topped first-year program Beachside, 36-19. And Bobby Ramsay’s debut with Impact Christian wound up a 20-6 loss. A look at the full Week 1 scoreboard.
Week 1 scoreboard, Florida
Thursday, Aug. 25
Gainesville Buchholz 31, Columbia 14
Matanzas 42, Pine Ridge 0
Friday, Aug. 26
Baldwin 34, Wolfson 14
Bartram Trail 13, Ponte Vedra 7
Bishop Kenny 27, First Coast 0
Bishop Snyder 17, Stanton 6, suspended in 4th quarter
Bolles 34, St. Augustine 13
Bradford 21, Baker County 0, suspended
Branford 31, Eagle’s View 8
Cedar Creek Christian 44, First Academy 0
Charlton County 21, Yulee 7
Chiefland 47, Crescent City 7
Creekside 49, Viera 0
Englewood 35, Paxon 6
Episcopal 35, Christ’s Church 7, suspended in 3rd quarter
Fernandina Beach 27, Providence 6
Flagler Palm Coast 38, Suwannee 10
Fleming Island 49, Clay 7
Gainesville Oak Hall 6, St. Joseph 0, suspended in 2nd quarter
Harvest Community 20, Impact Christian 6
Hawthorne 24, Middleburg 7
Hilliard 40, Florida A&M 20
Interlachen 38, Lake Weir 14
Jackson 30, Nease 13
Mandarin 27, Fletcher 20
Menendez 43, Ridgeview 0
NFEI 28, Hollis Christian 18
Oakleaf 45, Orange Park 8
Palatka 49, Umatilla 0
Parker 14, Atlantic Coast 0
Raines 19, Monsignor Pace 13
Riverside 12, Westside 6*
Sandalwood 15, Ribault 6
Taylor County 22, Fort White 17
Tocoi Creek 36, Beachside 19
Trinity Christian 48, White 40
University Christian 33, Union County 14
West Nassau 22, Zarephath Academy 6
Young Kids in Motion at Lighthouse Private Christian, late
Off: Keystone Heights
Week 2 scoreboard, Georgia
Thursday, Aug. 25
Glynn Academy 22, McIntosh County 12
Friday, Aug. 26
Brunswick 16, Camden County 10
Charlton County 21, Yulee 7
Pierce County 56, Jeff Davis 17
Ware County 20, Richmond Hill 7
TV coverage
Game of the week: Tocoi Creek 36, Beachside 19
All star of the night: Tocoi Creek RB Kaiz Ragland
Play of the night: Mandarin’s Kieren Jackson
How the News4JAX Super 10 fared
Part 1 highlights: Harvest-Impact; Atlantic Coast-Parker; Bartram Trail-Ponte Vedra; Jackson-Nease
Part 2 highlights: Fleming Island-Clay; Trinity Christian-White; Bolles-St. Augustine; Fletcher-Mandarin
Part 3 highlights: Bishop Kenny-First Coast; Sandalwood-Ribault