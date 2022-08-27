High school football ‘22: Scoreboard from the opening week of the season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is off and running in Florida.

Even with weather causing issues across the area, Friday night kicked off a full slate of games in Florida. Among the News4JAX Super 10 winners were No. 1 Trinity Christian, No. 2 Bartram Trail and No. 3 Bolles.

GAME OF THE WEEK VOTING, WEEK 2 | Vote for next week’s top game here

No. 10 Jackson went on the road and walloped No. 6 Nease, 30-13.

Fifth-ranked Fleming Island walloped county rival Clay, 49-7.

No. 7 Baker County fell into a 21-0 hole against Bradford before the game was postponed due to weather. No. 8 Raines started strong with a 19-13 win over Miami Monsignor Pace. No. 9 White gave top-ranked Trinity Christian all it could handle in a 48-40 shootout.

Also of merit, second-year program Tocoi Creek topped first-year program Beachside, 36-19. And Bobby Ramsay’s debut with Impact Christian wound up a 20-6 loss. A look at the full Week 1 scoreboard.

Ad

Week 1 scoreboard, Florida

Thursday, Aug. 25

Gainesville Buchholz 31, Columbia 14

Matanzas 42, Pine Ridge 0

Friday, Aug. 26

Baldwin 34, Wolfson 14

Bartram Trail 13, Ponte Vedra 7

Bishop Kenny 27, First Coast 0

Bishop Snyder 17, Stanton 6, suspended in 4th quarter

Bolles 34, St. Augustine 13

Bradford 21, Baker County 0, suspended

Branford 31, Eagle’s View 8

Cedar Creek Christian 44, First Academy 0

Charlton County 21, Yulee 7

Chiefland 47, Crescent City 7

Creekside 49, Viera 0

Englewood 35, Paxon 6

Episcopal 35, Christ’s Church 7, suspended in 3rd quarter

Fernandina Beach 27, Providence 6

Flagler Palm Coast 38, Suwannee 10

Fleming Island 49, Clay 7

Gainesville Oak Hall 6, St. Joseph 0, suspended in 2nd quarter

Harvest Community 20, Impact Christian 6

Hawthorne 24, Middleburg 7

Hilliard 40, Florida A&M 20

Interlachen 38, Lake Weir 14

Jackson 30, Nease 13

Mandarin 27, Fletcher 20

Menendez 43, Ridgeview 0

NFEI 28, Hollis Christian 18

Ad

Oakleaf 45, Orange Park 8

Palatka 49, Umatilla 0

Parker 14, Atlantic Coast 0

Raines 19, Monsignor Pace 13

Riverside 12, Westside 6*

Sandalwood 15, Ribault 6

Taylor County 22, Fort White 17

Tocoi Creek 36, Beachside 19

Trinity Christian 48, White 40

University Christian 33, Union County 14

West Nassau 22, Zarephath Academy 6

Young Kids in Motion at Lighthouse Private Christian, late

Off: Keystone Heights

Week 2 scoreboard, Georgia

Thursday, Aug. 25

Glynn Academy 22, McIntosh County 12

Friday, Aug. 26

Brunswick 16, Camden County 10

Charlton County 21, Yulee 7

Pierce County 56, Jeff Davis 17

Ware County 20, Richmond Hill 7

TV coverage

Game of the week: Tocoi Creek 36, Beachside 19

All star of the night: Tocoi Creek RB Kaiz Ragland

Ad

Play of the night: Mandarin’s Kieren Jackson

How the News4JAX Super 10 fared

Part 1 highlights: Harvest-Impact; Atlantic Coast-Parker; Bartram Trail-Ponte Vedra; Jackson-Nease

Part 2 highlights: Fleming Island-Clay; Trinity Christian-White; Bolles-St. Augustine; Fletcher-Mandarin

Part 3 highlights: Bishop Kenny-First Coast; Sandalwood-Ribault