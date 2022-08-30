New4JAX Super 10 football: Jackson, Raines, Creekside make big moves

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX high school football Super 10 will be published on Tuesdays throughout the high school football regular season.

New to football this year are the Metro and Suburban divisions. Those are marked by S and M designations in classifications. The Class 1A Rural division is unchanged. All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.

Super 10 football rankings

Rank School, Record last season, Classification

1. (1) Trinity Christian (1-0), 1M

Last week: d. White, 48-40.

This week: vs. No. 5 Raines (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The Conquerors got into a shootout with the Commanders last week and prevailed. They’re going to have to do better throwing the ball (1 of 6, 20 yards, INT) and tightening up on defense as teams look to crack down on their ground game.

2. (3) Bolles (1-0), 2M

This week: d. St. Augustine, 34-13.

This week: vs. No. 8 Mandarin (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: Excellent start for the Bulldogs, who showed just how effective they can be with DJ Moore and Naeem Burroughs clicking. That defense looked very good, too.

3. (2) Bartram Trail (1-0), 4S

Last week: d. Ponte Vedra, 13-7.

This week: at Daytona Beach Seabreeze (0-1).

Notable: The Bears had a sluggish start offensively and slide a spot this week, although that was more due to how well Bolles played.

4. (5) Fleming Island (1-0), 4S

Last week: d. Clay, 49-7.

This week: at Tallahassee Rickards (1-0).

Notable: The Golden Eagles looked as advertised last week in walloping rival Clay. If both sides of the ball perform like they did against the Blue Devils, they’re going to be a tough time to solve this season.

5. (8) Raines (1-0), 2M

Last week: d. Miami Monsignor Pace, 19-13

This week: at No. 1 Trinity Christian (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The Vikings opened strong. The challenge jumps considerably this week. Can Raines slow down the 1-2 combo of Treyaun Webb and Darnell Rogers this week?

6. (NR) Creekside (1-0), 4S

Last week: d. Viera, 49-0.

This week: vs. Nease (0-1).

Notable: The Knights make the big jump of the week after obliterating Viera. Tough Week 2 matchup against rival Nease, which is looking to bounce back after getting handled by Jackson.

7. (10) Jackson (1-1), 2M

Last week: d. Nease, 30-13.

This week: at Westside (0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Notable: What a game for the Tigers. They lost in Week 0 at Brunswick, then stormed back and controlled previously ranked Nease. Jackson showed resolve in that one and had an excellent showing from QB King Johnson.

8. (7) Baker County (0-0), 2S

Last week: vs. Bradford, did not finish.

This week: vs. Oakleaf (1-0).

Notable: The Wildcats stay in the Super 10 but wouldn’t have had their game against Bradford continued how it was playing out. Baker County trailed 21-0 in the opening half. That rest of that game will be finished Oct. 6 at 6 p.m.

9. (NR) Mandarin (1-0), 4M

Last week: d. Fletcher, 27-20.

This week: at No. 2 Bolles (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The Mustangs break into the Super 10 after knocking off the Senators last week. QB Tramell Jones tossed three TD passes and Kieren Jackson had 172 all-purpose yards. Big jump in competition this week.

10. (4) Columbia (0-1), 3S

Last week: lost 31-14 to Gainesville Buchholz.

This week: at Union County (0-1), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: Rough start for the Tigers, but the Bobcats may be the most difficult team they face all season. Bounceback opportunity this week.

Dropped out

Nease (0-1, 4S); White (0-1, 2M).

On the bubble

Atlantic Coast (0-1, 4M); Baldwin (1-0, 2S); Bishop Kenny (1-0, 2M); Bradford (1-0, 2S); Flagler Palm Coast (1-0, 3S); Fletcher (5-6, 3M); Nease (0-1, 4S); Oakleaf (1-0, 4S); Parker (1-0, Class 3M); Ponte Vedra (0-1, 3M); Riverside (1-0, 2M); Sandalwood (1-0, 4M); St. Augustine (0-1, 3S); University Christian (1-0, 1M); White (0-1, 2M).

Week 2, Florida

All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated

Thursday, Sept. 1

Crescent City (0-1) at Umatilla (0-1)

Flagler Palm Coast (1-0) at Mainland (1-0)

Keystone Heights (0-0) at Gainesville Eastside (1-0)

Riverside Christian (0-0-1) at Impact Christian (0-1)

Friday, Sept. 2

Atlantic Coast (0-1) at Ribault (0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Baldwin (1-0) at Bradford (0-0), 7:30 p.m.

Bartram Trail (1-0) at Daytona Beach Seabreeze (0-1)

Bishop Snyder (1-0) at Gainesville Oak Hall (1-0)

Cedar Creek Christian (1-0) at Halifax Academy (1-0)

Christ’s Church (0-1) at Victory Christian (0-1)

Clay (0-1) at Ridgeview (0-1)

Columbia (0-1) at Union County (0-1), 7:30 p.m.

Episcopal (1-0) at Orange Park (0-1)

Fernandina Beach (1-0) vs. Beachside (0-1), at Bartram Trail

Florida High (1-0) at Ponte Vedra (0-1)

Fleming Island (1-0) at Tallahassee Rickards (1-0)

Harvest (1-0) at Eagle’s View (0-1)

Jackson (1-1) at Westside (0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Mandarin (1-0) at Bolles (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Menendez (1-0) at Englewood (1-0), 6:30 p.m.

Middleburg (0-1) at Bishop Kenny (1-0)

Nease (0-1) at Creekside (1-0)

Newberry (1-0) at Fort White (0-1), 7:30 p.m.

NFEI (1-0) at Stanton (0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Oakleaf (1-0) at Baker County (0-0)

Ocala Forest (0-1) at First Coast (0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Parker (1-0) at Riverside (1-0), 6:30 p.m.

Paxon (0-1) at Wolfson (0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Port Orange Atlantic (0-1) at Palatka (1-0)

Providence (0-1) at Interlachen (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Raines (1-0) at Trinity Christian (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Rocky Bayou Christian (1-0) at Hollis Christian (0-1)

St. Joseph (0-1) at Daytona Beach Father Lopez (0-1)

St. Petersburg Gibbs (0-1) at St. Augustine (0-1)

Suwannee (0-1) at Hamilton County (0-0), 7:30 p.m.

Tallahassee Chiles (0-1) at Fletcher (0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Tocoi Creek (1-0) at Matanzas (1-0)

University Christian (1-0) at Hilliard (1-0)

West Nassau (1-0) at Charlton County (2-0), 7:30 p.m.

White (0-1) at Sandalwood (1-0), 6:30 p.m.

Young Kids in Motion (1-0) at Zarephath Academy (0-1)

Yulee (0-1) at Titusville (1-0)

Week 3, Georgia

All games at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 2

Glynn Academy (2-0) at Camden County (0-2)

Pierce County (1-0) at Metter (1-1)

Ware County (1-0) at Baldwin (0-2)

West Nassau (1-0) at Charlton County (2-0)

Off: Brunswick