News4JAX Super 10: Bishop Kenny, Bradford join the rankings this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX high school football Super 10 will be published on Tuesdays throughout the high school football regular season.

New to football this year are the Metro and Suburban divisions. Those are marked by S and M designations in classifications. District games also start picking up this week. Those are indicated by an *. All games Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.

This week’s games have largely been wiped out by Hurricane Ian and the schedule remains fluid. The FHSAA power rankings were released Tuesday, so check out how those teams look in the points standings at midseason.

Super 10 football rankings

Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Trinity Christian (5-0), 1M

Last week: d. Columbia, 43-30.

This week: at Christ’s Church (0-5, 0-1), postponed*.

Notable: The Conquerors looked sharp last week on the offensive side of the ball in storming past Columbia. The next two games should be less challenging before they meet University Christian on Oct. 14 in a game that will decided the District 1-1M title.

2. (2) Bartram Trail (5-0), 4S

Last week: d. St. Augustine, 59-37.

This week: vs. Fleming Island (3-1, 0-1), postponed to Oct. 7*.

Notable: The Bears put up the most points they’ve ever scored on the rival Yellow Jackets in a rout last week. Now, it’s time to focus on district play with a game against the Golden Eagles. A win over Fleming would all but eliminate the Golden Eagles from district title consideration.

3. (3) Jackson (4-1), 2M

Last week: Off.

This week: vs. Ribault (3-2, 0-0), postponed*.

Notable: The Tigers come off their first of two bye weeks. Jackson won’t look past the Trojans but the District 1-2M title will likely be decided when the Tigers visit Raines on Oct. 28.

4. (4) Creekside (4-1), 4S

Last week: d. Mandarin, 37-27.

This week: at Oakleaf (3-2, 1-0), postponed to Oct. 6*.

Notable: The Knights used special teams last week to roar past the Mustangs. Now, it’s the first of three consecutive District 3-4S matchups. And with one district loss already (to Buchholz) the Knights can’t afford another one.

5. (5) White (4-1), 2M

Last week: d. Riverside, 34-0*.

This week: at Madison County (2-3), postponed.

Notable: The Commanders are rolling. They’ve won four straight after a Week 1 loss to No. 1 Trinity. They’re all but in the playoffs after that rout of the Generals.

6. (10) University Christian (6-0), 1M

Last week: d. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee, NC, 49-13.

This week: d. Providence, 49-7*.

Notable: The Christians walloped Rabun Gup on the road last week. They’ve got two district games that should be relatively easy before their game of the year at No. 1 Trinity Christian on Oct. 14.

7. (6) Fleming Island (3-1), 4S

Last week: Off.

This week: at (2) Bartram Trail (5-0, 0-0), postponed to Oct. 7*.

Notable: The Golden Eagles are in a must-win situation in the area’s most difficult district. Can they bounce back from two uneven performances (19-14 win over Nease, 26-20 loss to Oakleaf) to beat one of the area’s best?

8. (9) Raines (3-1), 2M

Last week: d. Trinity Catholic, 20-17.

This week: vs. Riverside (2-3), postponed.

Notable: Offense is finding its way but the defense has been sharp in its three wins. A big one in the Northwest Classic on Oct. 8 looms for the Vikings.

9. (NR) Bradford (4-0), 2S

Last week: d. Quincy Munroe, 21-7.

This week: at Keystone Heights (1-3, 0-0), postponed to Monday, 7:30 p.m.*.

Notable: The Tornadoes make their Super 10 debut after a sizzling start to the season under coach Jamie Rodgers. Bradford has allowed one touchdown in four and a half games. (The Tornadoes’ Week 1 game against Baker County was 21-0 at the break when it was postponed until Oct. 6). There’s a very good chance that Bradford finishes the regular season 10-0.

10. (NR) Bishop Kenny (5-0), 2M

Last week: d. West Nassau, 35-0.

This week: at Wolfson (2-2, 0-0), postponed to Monday, 6:30 p.m.*.

Notable: The Crusaders make their Super 10 debut after a perfect start. The second half of Kenny’s schedule is tough, with Ponte Vedra, Bolles, University Christian and Episcopal on tap.

Dropped out

Bolles (2-3, 2M); Mandarin (3-2, 4M).

On the bubble

Baker County (3-1, 2S); Baldwin (4-1, 2S); Bolles (2-3, 2M); Columbia (2-3, 3S); Flagler Palm Coast (3-2, 3S); Fletcher (3-2, 3M); Mandarin (3-2, 4M); Oakleaf (3-2, 4S); St. Augustine (2-3, 3S); Union County (3-1, Class 1A).

Week 6 schedule

Games at 7 p.m. unless indicated; district games indicated by an *

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Menendez 23, Gainesville 14*

University Christian 49, Providence 7*

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Bolles (2-3, 0-0) at Episcopal (4-0, 0-0)*, postponed to Monday

Friday, Sept. 30

Beachside (3-1) at Hilliard (3-2), postponed

Bishop Kenny (5-0, 0-0) at Wolfson (2-2, 0-0), postponed to Oct. 3*

Bradford (4-0, 0-0) at Keystone Heights (1-3, 0-0)*, postponed to Monday

Columbia (2-3, 0-0) at Orange Park (1-3, 0-0)*, postponed to Oct. 7

Creekside (4-1, 0-1) at Oakleaf (3-2, 1-0)*, postponed to Oct. 6

Deltona Trinity Christian (2-2) at Eagle’s View (1-3)

Englewood (3-1, 0-0) at First Coast (3-1, 0-0), postponed*

Fernandina Beach (1-3, 0-0) at Yulee (3-1, 0-0), postponed to Oct. 24*

Flagler Palm Coast (3-2, 0-0) at Ponte Vedra (2-2, 0-0), postponed to Monday*

Fleming Island (3-1, 0-1) at Bartram Trail (5-0, 0-0), postponed to Oct. 7*

Harvest Community (2-2) at Cedar Creek Christian (2-1), canceled

Impact Christian (1-2) at Hollis Christian (0-4), postponed to Monday

Mandarin (3-2) at Lake Mary (3-1), postponed

NFEI (2-3) at Hamilton County (0-3), postponed

Parker (1-4) at Fletcher (3-2), postponed to Monday

Ribault (3-2, 0-0) at Jackson (4-1, 0-0), postponed*

Ridgeview (1-4, 0-0) at Middleburg (1-4, 0-0), postponed to Monday*

St. Augustine (2-3, 1-0) at Matanzas (2-3, 0-0), postponed to Monday*

St. Joseph (1-3) at Ocala Trinity Catholic (2-2, 0-0), postponed to Monday

Sandalwood (1-3) at Nease (1-4), postponed to Oct. 18

Taylor County (2-3, 0-0) at Suwannee (1-3, 0-0), postponed*

Taylor Pierson (1-3, 0-0) at Crescent City (1-3, 0-0), postponed to Monday*

Tocoi Creek (4-1, 0-0) at Palatka (4-0, 0-0), postponed to Monday*

Trinity Christian (5-0, 1-0) at Christ’s Church (0-4, 0-1), postponed*

Union County (3-1, 0-0) at Wildwood (4-1, 0-0), postponed

West Nassau (1-4, 0-0) at Baker County (3-1, 0-1), postponed to Monday*

White (4-1) at Madison County (2-3), postponed

Young Kids in Motion (2-2) at Jordan Christian Prep (1-2), postponed

Zarephath Academy (1-4) at West Oaks (1-3), postponed

Saturday, Oct. 1

Riverside (2-3) at Raines (2-2), postponed

Off: Atlantic Coast, Baldwin, Bishop Snyder, Clay, Fort White, Interlachen, Paxon, Stanton, Westside.

Week 6 developing schedule

Monday, Oct. 3

Games at 7 p.m. unless indicated; district games indicated by an *

Bishop Kenny (5-0, 0-0) at Wolfson (2-2, 0-0), 6:30 p.m.*

Bradford (4-0, 0-0) at Keystone Heights (1-3, 0-0), 7:30 p.m.*

Englewood (3-1, 0-0) at First Coast (3-1, 0-0), 6:30 p.m.*

Flagler Palm Coast (3-2, 0-0) at Ponte Vedra (2-2, 0-0)*

Impact Christian (1-2) at Hollis Christian (0-4)

Parker (1-4) at Fletcher (3-2), 6 p.m.

St. Augustine (2-3, 1-0) at Matanzas (2-3, 0-0)*

Ridgeview (1-4, 0-0) at Middleburg (1-4, 0-0), 6 p.m.*

Taylor Pierson (1-3, 0-0) at Crescent City (1-3, 0-0)*

Tocoi Creek (4-1, 0-0) at Palatka (4-0, 0-0)*

West Nassau (1-4, 0-0) at Baker County (3-1, 0-1), 6:30 p.m.*

Thursday, Oct. 6

Creekside (4-1, 0-1) at Oakleaf (3-2, 1-0)*

Friday, Oct. 7

Columbia (2-3, 0-0) vs. Orange Park (1-3, 0-0), at Ridgeview*

Fleming Island (3-1, 0-1) at Bartram Trail (5-0, 0-0)*

Week 7 schedule, Georgia

All games at 7:30 p.m.; region games indicated by an *

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Effingham County (3-2, 1-0) at Glynn Academy (2-3, 0-1), 6 p.m.*

Brunswick (5-0, 1-0) at Grovetown (3-2, 0-1)*

Friday, Sept. 30

Charlton County (3-2) at Dublin (2-2)

Pierce County (5-0, 1-0) at Appling County (2-1, 0-0)*

Off: Camden County, Ware County