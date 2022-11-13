High school football ‘22: Rough night for area teams on Saturday night of state playoffs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The second night of the state playoffs proved a forgettable one for area teams.

Baldwin was the lone area north Florida team to win its opening round game on Saturday night, beating Palatka 29-12 in the Region 2-2S quarterfinal. The Indians (9-2) led from open to close and sent the Panthers’ promising season to a screeching half. Palatka (7-4) started 7-0 but lost its last four games. Baldwin will host Baker County (8-3) in the regional semifinals.

St. Augustine saw its season end with a disastrous 42-35 loss to visiting Fort Walton Beach Choctawhatchee on Saturday in the Region 1-3S opener. The Yellow Jackets (7-4) led 28-6 in the third quarter but couldn’t stop turning the ball over as the Indians completed the stunner.

Bishop Kenny’s season ended with a thud as visiting Orlando Bishop Moore rolled to a 28-7 win over the second-seeded Crusaders in Region 1-2M. Kenny (8-3) upset Bolles in Week 10 but ended its season on a two-game losing streak. The Bulldogs, seeded third in the region, will host the Hornets in the regional semi. With top-seeded Jackson’s upset loss to Riverside a night earlier, Region 1-2M is the only one in the state to have lost its top two seeds in the opening round.

In Region 1-3M, host Fletcher couldn’t slow down Tampa Bay Tech in a 34-3 loss. The Senators finished their season at 8-3. First Coast’s season ended with a 57-6 blowout loss to unbeaten Orlando Edgewater. The Bucs finished 6-4.

In Georgia, Camden County raced past East Coweta 44-33 in the Class 7A opener. And Ware County stayed unbeaten with a 55-13 romp over Jones County in Class 5A.

Playoff results, Florida

Regional quarterfinals

Region 1-4S

(1) Bartram Trail 50, (8) Flagler Palm Coast 20

(4) Creekside 47, (5) Navarre 20

(7) Crestview 26, (2) Niceville 21

(3) Buchholz 35, (6) Pace 34

Region 1-3S

(1) Pine Forest 35, (8) Rickards 15

(5) Choctaw 42, (4) St. Augustine 35

(2) Escambia 42, (7) Middleburg 18

(3) Columbia 29, (6) Lincoln 6

Region 1-2S

(1) Florida High 63, (8) South Walton 44

(4) Pensacola Catholic 45, (5) Wakulla 21

(3) West Florida 35, (6) Panama City Bay 0

(2) Suwannee 39, (7) Walton 15

Region 2-2S

(1) Bradford 48, (8) Crescent City 0

(5) Eastside 27, (4) North Marion 14

(2) Baldwin 29, (7) Palatka 12

(3) Baker County 16, (6) Yulee 6

Region 1-4M

(1) Seminole (8-2) at (8) Mandarin (5-4), Monday, 6:30 p.m.

(5) Hagerty (8-2) at (4) Lake Mary (6-3), Monday

(2) Apopka 17, (7) Boone 3

(6) Lake Brantley (5-5) at (3) Winter Park (9-1), Monday

Region 1-3M

(1) Orlando Edgewater 57, (8) First Coast 6

(5) Tampa Bay Tech 34, (4) Fletcher 3

(2) Orlando Jones 29, (7) Wekiva 14

(6) Tampa Wharton (8-2) at (3) Oviedo (9-1), Monday

Region 1-2M

(8) Riverside 20, (1) Jackson 13

(7) Bishop Moore 28, (2) Bishop Kenny 7

(3) Bolles 38, (6) Episcopal 6

(5) Raines 34, (4) White 22

Region 3-1R

(4) Madison County 36, (5) Fort White 0

(3) Mayo Lafayette 35, (6) Branford 7

(1) Union County (6-2) and (2) Hilliard (8-2), first-round bye

Regional semifinals

Friday, Nov. 18

Region 1-4S

(4) Creekside (9-2) at (1) Bartram Trail (11-0)

(7) Crestview (7-4) at (3) Buchholz (8-2)

Region 1-3S

(5) Choctaw (6-5) at at (1) Pine Forest (11-0)

(3) Columbia (8-3) at (2) Escambia (8-3)

Region 1-2S

(4) Pensacola Catholic (10-1) at (1) Florida High (11-0)

(3) West Florida (8-2) at (2) Suwannee (9-2)

Region 2-2S

(5) Eastside (8-2) at (1) Bradford (10-1)

(3) Baker County (8-3) at (2) Baldwin (9-2)

Region 1-2M

(8) Riverside (5-6) at (5) Raines (8-2)

(7) Bishop Moore (8-3) at (3) Bolles (7-4)

Region 1-1M

(4) Orlando Christian Prep (6-4) at (1) Trinity Christian (10-0)

(3) First Academy (8-2) at (2) University Christian (9-1)

Region 3-1R

(4) Madison County (4-6) at (1) Union County (6-2)

(3) Lafayette (9-2) at (2) Hilliard (8-2)

Georgia High School Association playoffs

First round, Friday

Class 6A

(1) Northside Warner Robins 18, (4) Glynn Academy 13

(4) Houston County 29, (1) Brunswick 28, OT

Class 2A

(2) Pierce County 42, (3) Laney 14

Class 1A Division 2

(1) Charlton County 44, (4) Seminole County 0

Saturday’s games

Class 7A

(1) Camden County 44, (4) East Coweta 33

Class 5A

(1) Ware County 55, (4) Jones County 13

Second round

Friday, Nov. 18

Class 7A

(2) Camden County (8-3) at (1) Grayson (9-2)

Class 5A

(2) Chamblee (8-2) at (1) Ware County (10-0)

Class 2A

(4) Berrien (7-4) at (2) Pierce County (10-1)

Class 1A Division 2

(3) Dooly County (6-5) at (1) Charlton County (8-2)