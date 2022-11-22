Fred Taylor among 28 semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Now that the Jaguars are represented in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, how long until a second Jacksonville player gets invited to Canton? On Tuesday, former Jaguars running back Fred Taylor was named as one of 28 modern-era semifinalists for the Hall.

Taylor could join Tony Boselli, who was inducted this summer.

This is the fourth straight year Taylor has been named a semifinalist.

Taylor was a first-round draft pick of the Jaguars in 1998, the ninth overall selection. It didn’t take long for him to serve notice that he could be a game-breaker in the NFL just like he was at Florida. In his third game as a professional, Taylor came off the bench to run for 128 yards against the Baltimore Ravens. He also caught nine passes for 85 yards in the game.

The following week, Tom Coughlin made him the starter and he finished his rookie campaign with 1,223 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns while adding three receiving touchdowns. His 1,644 scrimmage yards ranks as the sixth-best season in franchise history. Taylor holds five of the top 10 seasons in the category in Jaguars’ history.

Taylor ranks 17th in NFL history in rushing yards with 11,695. Every eligible back ahead of Taylor is in the Hall of Fame. Frank Gore, who ranks third all-time and Adrian Peterson, who ranks fifth are not yet eligible for the Hall of Fame.

Taylor and former San Francisco 49er, Philadelphia Eagle and Seattle Seahawk Ricky Watters are the only running backs among the semifinalists.

Torry Holt, who played one season for the Jaguars is a semifinalist for the ninth time, the most among this year’s list.