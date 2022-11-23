Jaguars’ Josh Allen, Travon Walker serve up Thanksgiving treat to kids

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars pass rushers Josh Allen and Travon Walker hosted a Thanksgiving meal for about 200 kids at a local Boys and Girls Club on Tuesday. At the NFL Youth Education Town in Brentwood, kids had the chance to meet the players and enjoy some traditional Thanksgiving fare, served up by the two defensive starters.

The cause hit close to Allen’s heart.

“Not a lot of people in the world can celebrate Thanksgiving and not every family can put food on the table for Thanksgiving,” Allen said. “It’s unbelievable. We were in these positions when we were younger. Now that we can give back to the community, it just warms our hearts.”

Some kids were visibly shocked to see the Jaguars players. Walker, the towering rookie left one girl with her mouth agape upon meeting her. She then composed herself long enough to give this year’s first-overall pick a hug.

“Me and Trayvon just wanted to come on show our support and love and sho we can do for the community,” Allen said. “Especially for these kids out here, and the majority of them are honor students, which is even better.”

Then the Jaguars’ duo got to work dishing out mashed potatoes, green beans, cornbread and a variety of other holiday staples. After the meal, Allen led a celebratory dance with some of the kids, including several wearing his number 41 jersey and at least one wearing the number 44 of Walker.

“We kind of wanted to give these kids out here just a comfortable feeling of a home-cooked meal,” Allen said. “We just want to hear the soul support show love and and let them know people care about them.”