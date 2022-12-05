Sixers' Harden to return Monday against Rockets after injury

Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris, left, Tyrese Maxey, center, and James Harden, right, look on from the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

HOUSTON – James Harden will return Monday night for the Philadelphia 76ers against the Houston Rockets after missing 14 games with a foot injury.

Harden, who spent just more than eight seasons with the Rockets before being traded to Brooklyn in January 2021, last played Nov. 2. He had a tendon strain in his right foot.

Harden won the MVP award with the Rockets in 2018 and was a three-time scoring champion in his time in Houston.