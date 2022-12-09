News4JAX Super 6 boys soccer: No moving unbeatens Mandarin, Fleming Island in rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX boys soccer Super 6 rankings will be published each Friday during the regular season. Records are through Dec. 8 games. Girls soccer rankings are published on Thursday.

News4JAX boys soccer Super 6

Rank, school, record, classification

1. Mandarin (6-0, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Englewood, Ponte Vedra, Stanton (twice).

Glance: The Mustangs went 17-4 a season ago and reached the state semifinals. It went through tough local teams like Bartram Trail and Creekside to get there. Antonio Mancinotti enters as a good pick as the area’s best player. Adis Mesic is in the conversation, too. The Mustangs are the unquestioned No. 1 in the area. They round out the week with a solid Wolfson on Friday before Fletcher and then No. 2 Fleming Island on Monday and Wednesday, respectively.

2. Fleming Island (6-0-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Bolles, Oakleaf, Stanton.

Glance: Excellent start for the Golden Eagles, whose lone blemish is a 1-all draw against unbeaten Gainesville. All-News4JAX second-team selection Matthew Male returns to lead Fleming Island, a team that went 12-7 and reached the regional semifinals a season ago. There’s a heavyweight showdown on Wednesday night at home against No. 1 Mandarin.

3. Bartram Trail (5-1, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Creekside.

Glance: The Bears’ lone loss came in a 4-1 game against No. 2 Fleming Island. Bartram’s biggest win of the season came Monday night in a 2-0 win over Creekside.

4. Ponte Vedra (4-1-1, Class 6A)

Notabale wins: Englewood, Menendez.

Glance: Solid start as usual for the Sharks. Bobby Hitchcock has five goals to lead the attack for the Sharks. First-team All-News4JAX selection Andres Villasana is back and already has a pair of goals. It’s a new look for the Sharks this year as Adam Hett takes over for Daniel Villarreal as the leader of the program.

5. Nease (3-0-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Menendez, Yulee.

Glance: Defense has led the way this season for the Panthers. All-News4JAX first-team MF Brogan Donnelly is the big name back for Nease. He’s one of six Panthers who have found the back of the net this season. Nease’s tie is a 1-all draw with perennial powerhouse Ponte Vedra.

6. Bolles (5-2-2, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Englewood, Episcopal.

Glance: The Bulldogs went 15-3 a season ago and have gotten out to a solid start this year. Their losses are to teams in the Super 6 (Bartram and Fleming) so not bad defeats. Bolles also has 1-all draws against Atlantic Coast and Providence. The Bulldogs have a solid Wolfson up on Monday.

Others

Atlantic Coast (4-2-3, Class 7A); Bishop Kenny (3-0-2, Class 4A); Creekside (6-2, Class 7A); Englewood (6-3, Class 5A); Episcopal (3-4-2, 3A); Flagler Palm Coast (5-2, Class 7A); Oakleaf (3-2, Class 6A); Providence (4-1-1, Class 3A); St. Johns Country Day (2-2-1, Class 2A); St. Joseph (3-1-3, Class 2A); Wolfson (4-1-2, Class 3A); Yulee (6-2, Class 3A).