Karate tournament makes Fernandina Beach debut

FERNANDINA BEACH, FLa. – Saturday in Fernandina Beach, hundreds of karate athletes gathered for the first of what organizers believe will be many top-level karate events in the future.

The Seaside Karate Classic included over 225 competitors from as young as five to competitors in their 50s, 60s and 70s.

The event was originally scheduled for October, but Hurricane Ian had other ideas. This was not only the first time an event like this was held in northeast Florida, but it will be the first of many.

“As part of the Olympic program, we run tournaments all over the country,” said Roger Jarrett, president of the USA Martial Arts Federation. “We have people here from several states and officials from all over here. This event is so successful, this is going to become an annual event for Fernandina Beach.”

The event was held at Fernandina Beach middle school, but officials hope to move to either Fernandina Beach high school or the Omni Amelia Island in the future.

“At this event alone, we have members of the US Karate board of electors, which is the Olympic organization for the sport,” said event host Sean Watkins.

Over 80 local karate athletes participated in the event. Watkins said it was, “A huge opportunity for locals in Fernandina Beach.”

Watkins runs Fernandina Beach Dojo and has sent students to large events around the country. There were also some Olympic hopefuls competing.

“And we have our elite division which includes athletes who want to try out for the U.S. Team,” Jarret said. “This is a tournament for all ages and all divisions.”