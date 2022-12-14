News4JAX Super 6 boys basketball: Impact Christian moves up, Ribault moves into rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 boys basketball rankings will be published each Wednesday during the regular season. Records are through Dec. 13. The girls Super 6 rankings are published Tuesday.

Super 6 boys basketball rankings

Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Providence (7-0, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Episcopal, IMG Academy Blue, Oakleaf, Nease, Riverside, Sandalwood.

Glance: The Stallions largely coasted through the Fortegra High School 9:12 Invitational last week, beating Mandarin (87-35), Oakleaf (58-53, OT) and Nease (59-40) to win their third title in the event. The test against Oakleaf was a good one for Providence, which had really only been pressed by IMG this season (66-59 win). The Stallions face The Villages Charter on Saturday in their next game.

Providence and Nease compete for the title of the 2022 Fortegra Basketball Invitational.

2. (2) North Florida Educational (7-2, Class 2A)

Notable wins: DME Academy, Potter’s House, Riverside, Tampa Catholic,

Glance: The Eagles are playing very well. They beat DME Academy in a 62-60 showdown before heading to the Boo Williams Legacy Classic in Hampton, Virginia where the Eagles went 2-1 with wins over Quality of Education Academy (70-59) and Word of Life Christian Academy (78-53), and a 76-66 loss to CBA High. Isaac Taveras averaged 23 ppg during the three-game tourney.

3. (5) Impact Christian (6-1, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Episcopal, Fleming Island, Orange Park, Seacoast Christian.

Glance: A 3-0 week for the Lions, headlined by an 80-55 romp over previously unbeaten Fleming Island on Tuesday night. Also a solid win over Seacoast (68-35) in that span. Jordan Mikell (11 ppg), Isaac Edwards (10.7 ppg), Taylor Thompson (8.7 ppg) and Na’Jai Moody (8.7 ppg) have been the steady players for Impact. Struggling but talented Riverside is next on Thursday in yet another tough test. Then it’s pre- and post-Christmas events for the Lions, whose lone loss is to 6-1, Class 6A Miami Southridge.

4. (3) Jackson (5-2, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Creekside, Riverside, Sandalwood, Windsor Forest.

Glance: The Tigers had a four-game winning streak end with a 39-38 loss to Ribault on Tuesday night, their first loss to a local opponent since Dec. 17, 2021 (Riverside). Jackson gets right back into action on Wednesday (Daytona Beach Mainland) and then on Saturday (Gainesville PK Yonge).

5. (4) Ponte Vedra (6-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Paxon, Poinciana, Tocoi Creek.

Glance: A 2-1 week for the Sharks since our last Super 6. Ponte Vedra handed previously unbeaten Poinciana a 66-24 blowout loss and then handled Tocoi Creek, 65-40. The loss came to Tampa Catholic (75-59), a Class 3A state semifinalist from a year ago, not a bad defeat at all. Ben Ritchie (16 ppg), Israel Nuhu (13.7 ppg), Nathan Bunkosky (11 ppg) and Sam Ritchie (10.1) remain averaging double figures in scoring. One of the Sharks’ best games of the regular season is up on Friday when they visit rival Nease. The Panthers are T-6 this week.

T6. (6) Nease (8-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Bishop Kenny, Creekside, St. Augustine, Sandalwood, White.

Glance: Coach Josh Bailen’s Nease squad stays in the Super 6 this week after a runner-up finish in the Fortegra tournament. It really is a tough call with so many strong teams on the bubble, but Nease gets in over Oakleaf for this Super 6. The Panthers bounced back from a tournament final loss to No. 1 Providence with a 64-55 win over St. Augustine. On Friday, it’s a major showdown with rival and No. 5 Ponte Vedra.

T6. (NR) Ribault (5-1, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Jackson, Mandarin, White.

Glance: The Trojans make the move into the Super 6 after a 39-38 win over previous No. 3 Jackson on Tuesday night in a glimpse of two of the Gateway Conference’s best teams. Caleb Williams (16.2 ppg) is the big name for Ribault and he’ll be in the conversation as one of the area’s top players by the time this season ends. Kevin Stokes (11.8 ppg), Jeremiah White (9 ppg) and George Woods (8.8 ppg) are delivering in the scorebook, too. Ribault closes the week out with Fletcher (Friday) and Raines (Saturday).

Others

Bartram Trail (3-3, Class 7A); Bishop Kenny (5-2, Class 4A); Bolles (5-1, Class 4A); Creekside (4-5, Class 7A); Episcopal (5-2, Class 3A); Fleming Island (6-1, Class 6A); Harvest Community (6-1, Class 2A); Interlachen (7-1, Class 3A); Oakleaf (7-1, Class 7A); Orange Park (5-3, Class 6A); Paxon (6-1, Class 4A); San Jose Prep (2-1, independent); St. Joseph (6-1, Class 2A); Sandalwood (5-4, Class 7A).