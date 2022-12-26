Chomp: Gators load up on Jacksonville-area stars, focus on quality over quantity during early signing period

This story first appeared in Chomp, our Gators football newsletter. Subscribe here.

🖋️ Quality > quantity for Gators during early signing period

Billy Napier’s second class fell short of closing the gap with the elites of college football during the early signing period, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t any good news.

Florida’s 2023 recruiting class has 20 high school signees, and while that number lags behind the number other programs have, it’s clear the Gators are prioritizing quality over quantity.

There were also a couple of high-profile targets who chose to head elsewhere — Westside High School defensive tackle Jordan Hall to Georgia and IMG Academy cornerback Desmond Ricks to Alabama.

Napier and the Gators had a big showing in the News4JAX coverage area, signing four players. That included Trinity Christian running back Treyaun Webb, Orange Park offensive tackle Roderick Kearney, Columbia linebacker Jaden Robinson and Bartram Trail safety Sharif Denson. It’s the largest area contingent for a Florida class since 2013 when five players signed with the Gators.

Webb’s signing is notable for a few reasons. In Florida signing classes from 1998 to 2022, a 25-year slice, only one area running back signed with the Gators (Fletcher’s Ciatrick Fason in 2002). Brandon James was a run n ing back in high school at St. Augustine but was signed exclusively as a special teams ace in college in Florida’s Class of 2006. Denson’s signing is notable for Napier, too. He’s just the second Bartram Trail player to sign with the Gators. Safety Tre’Vez Johnson was the first in 2020.

Kearney was the last of the locals contingent to sign with Florida and said during his ceremony that he was a bit nervous for his big day in front of friends and family.

“It all came down to this one decision and it was a great decision and it was the right choice for me,” Kearney said. “This has always been my dream to go the University of Florida and finally got a chance to become the man I am today.”

The Gators also signed quarterback Jaden Rashada, who they flipped from Miami. He could be a potential starter in 2023.

“Can’t compliment Jaden enough relative to who he is as a person, as a leader, his character. Jaden is a guy who came here and fell in love with the University of Florida and really connected with a lot of people here. It was sincere,” Napier said. “One of the more highly regarded quarterbacks in the country. I think the ball really jumps out of his hand. He’s a junkie. He loves the game. He’s all about the work. I think he’s got a good sturdy frame that we can add weight to. Just been very impressed with his approach. Certainly excited he’s going to be here in January.”

In addition to the 20 high school signees, Florida signed two other players. Below is the full list of the 22:

Name Position Hometown High school Caleb Banks* (transferred from Louisville) Defensive lineman Southfield, Michigan Southfield A&T / Louisville Jordan Castell Defensive back Winter Garden, Florida West Orange Kelby Collins Defensive lineman Gardendale, Alabama Gardendale Sharif Denson Defensive back Jacksonville, Florida Bartram Trail Aaron Gates Cornerback Sharpsburg, Georgia Trinity Christian Knijeah Harris Offensive lineman Port St. Lucie, Florida IMG Academy Gavin Hill Defensive lineman Gainesville, Florida Buchholz Ja’Keem Jackson Wide receiver Kissimmee, Florida Osceola Kamran James Defensive lineman Orlando, Florida Olympia Andy Jean Wide receiver Miami, Florida Miami Northwestern Dijon Johnson Cornerback Tampa, Florida Wharton Roderick Kearney Offensive lineman Orange Park, Florida Orange Park Tony Livingston* (class of 2022) Tight end Tampa, Florida King Bryce Lovett Offensive lineman Rockledge, Florida Rockledge Aidan Mizell Wide receiver Orlando, Florida Boone Will Norman Defensive lineman Camden, New Jersey Eastside Jaden Rashada Quarterback Pittsburg, California Pittsburg Senior Jaden Robinson Inside linebacker Lake City, Florida Columbia T.J. Searcy Outside linebacker Thomaston, Georgia Upson-Lee Bryce Thornton Safety Alpharetta, Georgia Milton Treyuan Webb Running back Jacksonville, Florida Trinity Christian Academy Eugene Wilson Inside linebacker Tampa, Florida Gaither

“National Signing Day — culmination of a lot of hard work certainly. What a group of recruits here and families. Just that shows the University of Florida and all the things that come with that. A ton of respect for the belief that they have in what we’re building here. Certainly a blessing to welcome such a talented group but also a group that’s got character,” Napier said. “Really thankful for this group.”

The 247 Sports Composite has Florida at No. 12 in the 2023 recruiting team rankings, while the On3 Consensus has Florida at No. 10.

In this episode of Gators Breakdown, host David Waters breaks down the good and the bad in Florida’s class of 2023.

And in the latest podcast episode, David takes another look at the 2023 class.

🦡 Former Badgers QB becoming Gator 🐊

Former Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz is transferring to Florida.

Mertz announced his commitment on social media last week and is expected to enroll in January.

A three-year starter for the Badgers, Mertz left Madison after Wisconsin hired former Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell to head the program.

Mertz threw five touchdown passes to help Wisconsin beat Illinois 45-7 in his first career start, setting a school single-game record for completion percentage and tying the school single-game record for touchdown tosses. But he struggled with consistency the rest of his time with the Badgers. Wisconsin had a different offensive coordinator each of his three seasons as a starter.

Mertz has completed 59.5% of his career passes for 5,405 yards, with 38 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. He completed 57.3% of his attempts for 2,136 yards, with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season.

His post about his decision to go to Gainesville comes after the dismissal of backup quarterback Jalen Kitna, who was arrested on child pornography charges, and the announcement by Anthony Richardson, who started every regular season game in 2022, that he was declaring for the 2023 NFL draft and forgoing the bowl game. Jack Miller III, who transferred from Ohio State, made his debut at quarterback for the orange and blue and completed 13 of 22 passes for 180 yards in Florida’s 30-3 Las Vegas Bowl loss to Oregon State. Also this year, quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson transferred to Syracuse.

🏀 Gators fall to Sooners before beginning SEC play

Florida was defeated 62-53 by Oklahoma last week in the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Forward Colin Castleton led the Gators with 22 points and eight rebounds, shooting 8-for-15 from the field and 6-for-7 from the free throw line. It marked his fourth 20-point game of the season and 12th of his career. Guard Trey Bonham added 14 points, including 10 in the first half. But from the 3-point range, the Gators were 2-for-22 for the night.

“To beat good teams, you’ve got to make shots — 2-for-22 from 3 — a couple of those were late, so let’s just say 2-for-20 — ain’t going to be good enough to get it done against a team like Oklahoma,” said coach Todd Golden. “I think that’s why we were not able to be victorious tonight.”

The two-day event at the Spectrum Center featured the men’s and women’s teams from the original four schools that signed partnership deals with the Jordan Brand in both basketball and football: Florida, Michigan, North Carolina and Oklahoma.

It was the Florida men’s basketball team’s first time back in Charlotte since the team’s 1994 Final Four appearance there.

Florida starts Southeastern Conference play on Wednesday when it travels to face Auburn. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m., with the game airing on ESPN 2.

“What’s our response going to be? Are we going to come back and continue pouring into what we’ve been doing the last month that’s gotten us to this position of getting right at the cusp of being a really good team? Or are we going to let doubt creep in and start pointing fingers or thinking that things aren’t going the way they should be? But that’s what a good program’s about, is having that belief, that toughness, that grit. We’re not by any means a finished product, but in my mind, we’re getting closer,” Golden said. “So again, we’re right there — got to be a little tougher, continue to have the belief in what we’re doing, and I think we’ll get over the hump if we can do that.”

The game marks a return to Auburn for Golden, who worked on Bruce Pearl’s staff for two seasons (2014-16), one as director of basketball operations and one as assistant coach.

