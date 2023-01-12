Jaguars injury report for playoff matchup with Chargers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Five players, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence, are listed as questionable for the Jaguars’ playoff matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Lawrence, who was limited in practice all week, continues to heal from his toe injury. Since sustaining the injury against the New York Jets on Dec. 22, Lawrence has been limited in practice or not practiced at all.

Starting right guard Brandon Scherff (abdomen), wide receiver and kick returner Jamal Agnew (shoulder), and starting long snapper Ross Matiscik (back) were all listed as questionable after being limited at practice on Thursday, the last practice day before Saturday’s game.

Reserve wide receiver Kendric Pryor was also listed as questionable. He has not played this year.

The Chargers had only one player listed as questionable. Wide receiver Mike Williams did not practice all week after sustaining a back injury on Sunday in the Chargers’ regular-season finale.