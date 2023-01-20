News4JAX boys soccer Super 6: Bartram Trail moves up, Bishop Kenny moves in to rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX boys soccer Super 6 rankings will be published each Friday during the regular season. Records are through Jan. 19 games. Girls soccer rankings are published on Thursday.

News4JAX boys soccer Super 6 rankings

Rank, school, record, classification

1. (1) Mandarin (16-0-1, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Chiles, Englewood (twice), Fleming Island, Nease, Ponte Vedra.

Glance: The Mustangs needed PKs to edge Englewood in the Gateway Conference tournament final, winning 4-3 for their third straight crown. Mandarin trailed 1-0 at the break before the second-half comeback and PK victory. The Mustangs romped over DeLand and Paxon in 8-0 games after that. They are ranked No. 4 nationally by MaxPreps. The District 1-7A tournament is up next for Mandarin, and that is going to be a tough assignment with Super 6 teams Bartram Trail and Creekside in the mix.

2. (3) Bartram Trail (10-2-1, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Creekside, Nease, Oakleaf, Ponte Vedra.

Glance: Speaking of those Bears, they’ve won four in a row since a 1-0 loss to Seabreeze on Jan. 5. Since our last Super 6, Bartram beat previous No. 2 Ponte Vedra handily (3-0). The Bears are rolling. They’re the only team to tie with No. 1 Mandarin and wouldn’t be a bad pick to win the 1-7A tournament. This team is good and picking up steam. The Bears also beat a solid Tocoi Creek (5-0) since our last Super 6. They wrap up the regular season Friday at Menendez.

3. (4) Creekside (15-2-1, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Englewood, Fleming Island, Menendez, Stanton, Tocoi Creek, Wolfson, Yulee.

Glance: The Knights have won six in a row, including Ws over Fletcher (6-0) and St. Augustine (2-1) since our last Super 6. Their unbeaten streak is at 11 games.

4. (2) Ponte Vedra (9-2-3, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Englewood, Menendez, Oakleaf.

Glance: The Sharks went 1-1 since our last Super 6, a 2-1 win over St. Augustine and a 3-0 loss to Bartram Trail. They close things out Friday against Fletcher. Ponte Vedra’s two losses are to Mandarin and Bartram Trail.

5. (5) Fleming Island (11-3-2, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Bartram Trail, Bolles, Buchholz, Columbia, Oakleaf, Seabreeze, Stanton.

Glance: High quality W for the Golden Eagles since our last check in, a 5-3 win over a very, very good Seabreeze team. That ranks as Fleming’s best win of the season since beating Bartram Trail 4-1 in their second game of the year. They’ve got First Coast on Friday night up next.

6. (NR) Bishop Kenny (11-2-3, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Columbia, Duval Charter, Flagler Palm Coast, Menendez, Nease, Tocoi Creek.

Glance: The Crusaders make their Super 6 debut riding an eight-game unbeaten streak. They knocked off Parker (6-0), previous No. 6 Nease (2-0), Stanton (2-0), Bishop Snyder (1-0) and Duval Charter (2-0) in a very busy stretch since our last Super 6.

Dropped out

Nease (8-3-3, Class 6A)

Others

Atlantic Coast (6-6-4, Class 7A); Beachside (4-4-6, Class 4A); Christ’s Church (9-5, Class 2A); Columbia (8-7-2, Class 5A); Crescent City (13-2-4, Class 3A); Duval Charter (8-6-4, independent); Englewood (11-6-1 Class 5A); Matanzas (6-4-2, Class 5A); Menendez (8-5-3, Class 5A); Nease (8-3-3, Class 6A); Oakleaf (7-3-1, Class 6A); Providence (7-2-2, Class 3A); St. Joseph (7-2-5, Class 2A); Tocoi Creek (5-5-3, Class 4A); Wolfson (8-5-3, Class 3A); Yulee (13-2, Class 3A).