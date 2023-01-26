News4JAX Super 6 girls soccer: Fleming Island moves up after win over Fletcher

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 girls soccer rankings will be published every Thursday during the regular season. Records are through Jan. 25 games.

News4JAX Super 6 girls soccer rankings

Rank, previous, school, record, classification

1. (1) Bartram Trail (14-0-2, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Beachside, Bishop Moore, Fleming Island, Fletcher, Gulf Breeze, Lakeland Christian, PK Yonge, Ponte Vedra, Stanton, Tocoi Creek.

Glance: The No. 1 team in the country by MaxPreps remains anchored there for another week. The Bears haven’t played since a 7-0 romp over Buchholz on Jan. 17. They’ll get the winner of Thursday night’s Atlantic Coast-Sandalwood game in the District 1-7A semifinals on Jan. 31. And then, it’s likely a rematch we’ve been waiting a year for against rival Creekside for the district title on Feb. 2. The Knights, ranked No. 5, upset Bartram in the state playoffs last year en route to a state championship. Here’s the District 1-7A tournament bracket.

2. (2) St. Johns Country Day (14-1-1, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Bishop Moore, Bolles, Buchholz, Chiles (twice), Fletcher, Lincoln, Nease, PK Yonge, Ponte Vedra, Viera, Venice.

Glance: The Spartans remain No. 5 in the nation by MaxPreps. They played just once since our last Super 6, a quality 4-0 win over Nease last Friday. Sydney Schmidt, Lauryn Mateo, Avery Raimondo and Alixandria Fletcher all scored goals in that one. Next up is the District 3-2A tournament, which is the prelude to another state championship run. The Spartans, winners of 11 straight titles, open the district tourney with St. Joseph.

3. (3) Ponte Vedra (13-3, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bishop Kennny, Bolles, Creekside, Fleming Island, Fletcher, Lakeland Christian, Nease, Providence, Stanton, Tocoi Creek, Winter Park.

Glance: The Sharks notched a major W since our last Super 6, a 2-1 victory over reigning 7A state champ Creekside. Ponte Vedra is up to No. 11 in the country, according to MaxPreps. It will face Nease in the District 3-6A tournament on Friday in the semifinals. Then, it’s either Fletcher or Fleming Island in the final. Ponte Vedra’s only losses are to Bartram, St. Johns Country Day and Bishop Moore.

4. (6) Fleming Island (9-3-2, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Fletcher, Seabreeze, Stanton.

Glance: The Golden Eagles make a jump this week after stretching their winning streak to three games, highlighted by a 3-0 win over Fletcher. Gianna Gardner and the Golden Eagles are back in action on Friday in the District 3-6A semifinals against the Senators.

5. (4) Fletcher (11-5-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Bishop Kenny, Doral Academy, Fernandina Beach, Mandarin (twice), Stanton, Tocoi Creek.

Glance: The Senators were cooled off last Thursday by Fleming Island, 3-0, their first loss in more than a month. That’s not a good sign for the defending 6A state champs, who get Fleming Island again on Friday night in the District 3-6A tournament.

6. (5) Creekside (9-4, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Fleming Island, Lake Mary, Mandarin, Nease, Stanton, Tocoi Creek.

Glance: A 1-1 mark since our last Super 6, a 2-1 loss to No. 3 Ponte Vedra and a 1-0 win over Stanton. The Knights had won five straight before the loss to the Sharks. They head into the District 1-7A tournament as the No. 2 seed and will face Mandarin in the semifinals. A win there sets up a likely collision against No. 1 Bartram in the final. And those two teams have some tense recent history between them.

Others

Atlantic Coast (9-5-2, Class 7A); Beachside (9-3-2, Class 4A); Bishop Kenny (9-5-2, Class 4A); Bolles (10-6-3, Class 3A); Clay (10-3, Class 5A); Fernandina Beach (8-4-1, Class 4A); Flagler Palm Coast (14-4-3, Class 7A); Mandarin (11-4-2, Class 6A); Nease (11-4-2, Class 6A); Oakleaf (5-5-3, Class 6A); Orange Park (13-2, Class 5A); Providence (8-4-3, Class 3A); St. Augustine (10-4-2, Class 5A); St. Joseph (7-6-2, Class 2A); Stanton (6-7-2, Class 4A).