News4JAX Super 6 girls basketball: St. Johns Country Day moves back in, Nease jumps up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 girls basketball rankings will be published each Tuesday during the regular season. Records are through Jan. 30.

Super 6 girls basketball rankings

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Bishop Kenny (24-1, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Cardinal Gibbons, Centennial, Episcopal, Gainesville, Legion Collegiate, Mainland, McEachern (Ga.), NFEI, Oakleaf, Orange Park, Orlando Jones, Providence Christian (Tenn.), Ribault, Sandalwood, University Christian, Vero Beach.

Glance: One game since our last Super 6, a 65-13 romp over Palatka. It’s the District 4-4A tournament up next. Kenny faces Beachside in the semis on Wednesday night. Then, it’s a likely showdown with rival Bolles in the final. There’s unlikely to be a challenge of merit for the Crusaders until at least the regional final.

2. (2) Oakleaf (21-2, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Bradford, First Coast, Fleming Island, Jackson, Mainland, Nease, Paxon, Ponte Vedra, Ridgeview, San Jose Prep.

Glance: The Knights dusted Parker (66-24) in their regular season finale. Now, it’s on to the District 3-6A tournament. They’ll open with either Fleming Island or Orange Park in the semis. And it’s a likely showdown with Super 6 team Nease in the final.

3. (5) Nease (19-5, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Columbia (twice), Hilliard, Horizon, Menendez, Ponte Vedra, St. Augustine, Tampa Bay Tech, Tocoi Creek, Villages Charter.

Glance: The winning streak is at seven games for the Panthers. They beat Fletcher (68-27) and Tocoi Creek (59-36) since our last Super 6. The District 3-6A tournament is on tap, with an opener against Fletcher before a likely tilt with rival Ponte Vedra in the semis.

4. (4) San Jose Prep (16-6, Independent)

Notable wins: Boca Raton, Bolles, Florida High, Kathleen, Mandarin, Northside Christian (NC), Ribault, Rickards, St. Johns CD.

Glance: The Storm beat Sandalwood handily (61-28) since our last Super 6. Since they’re an independent, there’s no FHSAA postseason for San Jose Prep.

5. (NR) St. Johns Country Day (14-5, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Bayshore, Covenant School of Jacksonville, Episcopal (twice), First Academy, George Jenkins, Jackson, Munroe, Ridgeview, The Rock, White

Glance: The Spartans return to the Super 6 after a week out, replacing a Jackson team that has been decimated by suspensions following a fight in a game against Raines. St. Johns beat Jackson (70-29) since our last Super 6. The Spartans and McDonald’s All-American Taliah Scott are seeded No. 1 for the District 3-2A tournament but it won’t be a cakewalk. Second-seeded University Christian is a likely district final opponent. The Christians have beaten St. Johns as well as Bolles this season.

6. (6) Bolles (17-8, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Episcopal, Mandarin, Menendez, NFEI, Orange Park, Ponte Vedra, Providence, St. Augustine, University Christian, West Port.

Glance: The Bulldogs went 2-1 since our last Super 6. They beat Mandarin (63-46) and NFEI (57-39) and lost to University Christian (48-45). The loss to UC is worrisome, especially with No. 1 BK looming in the District 4-4A tournament.

Dropped out

Jackson (14-9, Class 4A)

On the bubble

Baker County (16-5, Class 5A); Bartram Trail (12-13, Class 7A); Beachside (17-5, Class 4A); Bradford (10-9, Class 3A); Covenant School (18-4, Class 2A); Episcopal (12-12, Class 3A); Fleming Island (13-8, Class 6A); Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind (16-5, Class 2A); Fort White (13-9, Class 1A); Hilliard (17-7, Class 1A); Jackson (14-9, Class 4A); Keystone Heights (16-8, Class 4A); Mandarin (12-9, Class 7A); Menendez (14-11, Class 6A); North Florida Educational (12-8, Class 2A); Paxon (14-7, Class 4A); Ponte Vedra (13-8, Class 6A); Providence (17-5, Class 3A); Ribault (12-7, Class 4A); Ridgeview (18-7, Class 5A); St. Augustine (17-6, Class 5A); St. Joseph (15-7, Class 2A); Tocoi Creek (17-9, Class 4A); Trinity Christian (18-7, Class 3A); University Christian (11-4, Class 2A); White (12-10, Class 4A).