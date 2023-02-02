News4JAX Super 6 boys basketball: Ponte Vedra, Episcopal, Ribault move up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 boys basketball rankings will be published each Wednesday during the regular season. Records are through Jan. 31. The girls Super 6 rankings are published Tuesday.

Super 6 boys basketball rankings

Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Providence (23-1, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Episcopal, Fleming Island, IMG Academy Blue (twice), Impact Christian, Oakleaf, Orange Park, Nease (twice), NFEI, Riverside, St. Petersburg, Sandalwood, Shady Spring (WV), University Christian, Vanguard.

Glance: A 2-0 mark since our last Super 6. The Stallions crushed Bishop Snyder (89-33) and then handled previous No. 3 NFEI (69-43). They wrap up the regular season on Saturday against Naples Barron Collier and then head into the district tournament, which they will be favored to roll through. Providence has won 12 consecutive games.

2. (4) Ponte Vedra (17-5, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Bolles, Creekside, King’s Ridge Christian (Ga), Nease, Paxon, Poinciana, Ribault, St. Augustine, St. Joseph, Tocoi Creek.

Glance: The Sharks have won six in a row, including quality Ws over Bishop Kenny (47-43) and St. Augustine (63-46) since our last Super 6. They wrap up the regular season on Friday at home against Nease in one of the area’s best rivalry games. They bump an idle Oakleaf out of the No. 2 spot this week.

3. (2) Oakleaf (18-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: American, Camden County (Ga), McKeel Academy, Orange Park (twice), Sandalwood (twice), Westside.

Glance: Oakleaf has been off since our last Super 6. It faces Atlantic Coast on Wednesday and Ridgeview on Friday. Gave some consideration into keeping Oakleaf at No. 2, but opted to move them down due to strength of schedule. The Knights should have no issue with those games and roll into the District 3-6A tournament. It’s no guarantee that they get through that unscathed with both Nease and Ponte Vedra lurking.

4. (5) Episcopal (19-5, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Bolles, Fletcher, Maclay, Marianna, North Broward Prep, Palatka, St. John Paul II, Trinity Christian, Westside, Williston, Wolfson, Yulee.

Glance: The Eagles have remained red hot. Episcopal stretched its winning streak to nine games since our last Super 6, with wins over Wolfson (48-45), Westside (71-41) and Trinity Christian (59-45). They wrap up the regular season at home on Friday against Bolles.

5. (T6) Ribault (18-4, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Impact Christian, Jackson (twice), Lake Howell, Mandarin, Orange Park, Riverside, White, Wolfson.

Glance: The Trojans beat Jackson in OT (60-55) to win the Gateway Conference tournament last week. They’ve won three in a row heading into the regular season finale against winless Parker.

6. (3) North Florida Educational (15-9, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Alexander (Ga.), Bay, Blake, DME Academy, Potter’s House, Riverside, San Jose Prep, Tampa Catholic, Pensacola Washington.

Glance: The Eagles have struggled as of late. Since our last Super 6, NFEI beat Minnesota Prep Academy (65-64), then lost to NC GBB Academy (85-78), Shining Star Sports (69-53) and No. 1 Providence (69-43). NFEI has just one local defeat, that coming to the Stallions. They wrap up the regular season on Friday at University Christian. Strength of schedule keeps NFEI in the Super 6.

Dropped out

Paxon (17-5, Class 4A).

Others

Bishop Kenny (18-6, Class 4A); Bolles (15-9, Class 4A); Columbia Fleming Island (14-8, Class 6A); Fletcher (13-8, Class 6A); Harvest Community (18-7, Class 2A); Hilliard (18-4, Class 1A); Impact Christian (15-8, Class 2A); Interlachen (17-7, Class 3A); Jackson (13-11, Class 4A); Nease (17-6, Class 6A); Orange Park (16-8, Class 6A); Palatka (15-9, Class 4A); Paxon (17-5, Class 4A); Riverside (11-11, Class 5A); St. Augustine (13-9, Class 5A); St. Joseph (17-5, Class 2A); San Jose Prep (12-7, independent); Seacoast Christian (16-6, Class 2A); University Christian (12-8, Class 2A).