JU, UNF face quick turnaround for second leg of River City Rumble

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a rare back-to-back in the River City Rumble. Last night UNF topped JU at Swisher Gymnasium to take the first half of the city rivalry 76-63.

It was a game played in a great atmosphere in the gym, even as JU fell down by 17 in the first half, the student section continued to make noise.

UNF’s Jose Placer was the difference. He made seven three-pointers and finished with 30 points in the Ospreys’ win. It was a big one for UNF (9-14; 4-7 in ASUN), who needs to pile up some February victories to have a chance to make some noise in March.

The two teams won’t have long to recover before Saturday’s rematch.

“it’s great to play at home. However, this game was the most important game that we have. And now Saturday becomes that most important game, and I think these guys understand that, and therefore I think they’ll raise themselves,” UNF head coach Matthew Driscoll said. “We’re not unintelligent. JU is coming to dogfight us. We’re not dumb. However, we also understand that it’s the next one on the schedule. And let’s just take it one day at a time and in the preparation for it. So yes, I am excited to the way the schedule lays out for us.”

JU (12-10; 5-6) is in slightly better shape in the conference standings, but that could all change if UNF sweeps the series. The Dolphins found themselves in a familiar situation, losing the Thursday night game in a conference doubleheader.

“If you look at our record on Thursday games, for some reason, we keep losing Thursday games, and then Saturday, we bounce back and get a win,” said JU head coach Jordan Mincy. “It’s the most unique thing I’ve ever been around. We’ve got to figure out a better way. We get a lot of time to prepare, starting Monday and getting ready for our Thursday games, but for some reason, we just can’t get over that hump right now.”

The Dolphins will also have to find a way to slow down UNF guard Jose Placer, who sank seven three-pointers en route to a 30-point game. While Placer was filling it up from outside, the Dolphins missed all 10 first-half three-pointers.

Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Saturday at the UNF Arena.