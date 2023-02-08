Girls high school soccer playoffs: Fleming Island bounces Fletcher; top area teams cruise

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The playoff path officially began on Tuesday night for area girls soccer teams.

Creekside and St. Johns Country Day started defense of their state championships with easy victories. Fleming Island ousted defending Class 6A state champ Fletcher. And nationally ranked No. 1 Bartram Trail had no problems in its quest for postseason redemption, getting goals from Anna Bachman, Olivia Bori and Grace Ivey in a 3-0 win over Winter Park in the Region 1-7A opener.

There were few upsets in the regional quarterfinals, save for No. 7-seed Clay bouncing No. 2 Vanguard 5-4. A look at the results.

Regional quarterfinals

Region 1-7A

(1) Bartram Trail 3, (8) Winter Park 0

(2) Creekside 5, (7) Hagerty 0

Region 1-6A

(1) Ponte Vedra 7, (8) Buchholz 0

(4) Fleming Island 2, (5) Fletcher 0

Region 1-5A

(1) Lincoln 8, (8) Menendez 0

(4) Lecanto 3, (5) Columbia 1

(7) Clay 5, (2) Vanguard 4

Region 1-4A

(4) West Florida 2, (5) Bishop Kenny 0

(2) Tocoi Creek 5, (7) Fernandina Beach 0

(6) Stanton 2, (3) Beachside 1

Region 1-3A

(1) PK Yonge 4, (8) Episcopal 1

(2) Bolles 9, (7) Keystone Heights 1

(3) Maclay 2, (6) Providence 2 (Maclay won in PKs)

Region 1-2A

(1) St. Johns Country Day 8, (8) St. Joseph 0

(5) Christ’s Church 5, (4) Lafayette 3

(6) Rocky Bayou Christian 7, (3) University Christian 3

Regional semifinals

All games Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated

Region 1-7A

(5) Apopka (15-4-1) at (1) Bartram Trail (17-0-2)

(3) Lake Mary (13-5-1) at (2) Creekside (11-5)

Region 1-6A

(4) Fleming Island (11-4-2) at (1) Ponte Vedra (16-3)

Region 1-5A

(7) Clay (11-4) at (6) Arnold (8-7-1)

Region 1-4A

(6) Stanton (9-7-2) at (2) Tocoi Creek (10-7-1)

Region 1-3A

(3) Maclay (12-6) at (2) Bolles (13-6-3)

Region 1-2A

(5) Christ’s Church (7-10-2) at (1) St. Johns Country Day (17-1-1)