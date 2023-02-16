Boys high school soccer playoffs ‘23: Bolles, Yulee headed to state semifinals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The dream season continued for the Yulee boys soccer team, just like it did for perennial contender Bolles.

The Hornets and Bulldogs are the final two area boys teams still standing after Wednesday night’s regional finals. Yulee edged host Bishop Kenny 2-1 in the Region 1-4A final, advancing to its first state final four game in program history. Bolles edged Providence 2-1 in overtime in the Region 1-3A final.

The Hornets entered this season with seven one-and-done playoff appearances, three of those to Bolles and another to Kenny. Yulee put that dubious streak to rest early in the postseason and has kept it up throughout. The Hornets scored with four minutes to play to edge the Crusaders and earn a spot at Gulliver Prep in Saturday’s state semifinal.

Bolles is head to the state semis, too, getting a Miles Rivera goal in the second overtime to topple the Stallions. The Bulldogs will travel to face NSU University School on Saturday.

St. Johns Country Day came up short in a 4-3 loss to St. John Paul II in the Region 1-2A final.

Regional finals

Wednesday’s results

Region 1-4A

(4) Yulee 2, (2) Bishop Kenny 1

Region 1-3A

(5) Bolles 2, (2) Providence1

Region 1-2A

(1) St. John Paul II 4, (3) St. Johns Country Day 3

State semifinals

Games Saturday at 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Yulee (18-2-1) at Gulliver Prep (14-4-2)

Class 3A

Bolles (11-8-2) at NSU University School (18-1-1)