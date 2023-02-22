Miami Country Day too much for Providence in 3A girls hoops state semis

The Providence girls basketball team fell to Miami Country Day in the 3A state semifinals on Wednesday.

LAKELAND, Fla. – A tough start against a perennial powerhouse proved too much for the Providence girls basketball team.

Miami Country Day used a dominant first half to end the Stallions’ season in a 58-33 romp in the Class 3A state semifinals on Wednesday morning at the RP Funding Center.

The Stallions (22-5) had been to the state semifinals just once before and hammered Miami’s SLAM Academy in a running clock rout. Their opponent in the 2017 final – none other than Miami Country Day.

“Know them a little too well,” joked Providence coach Gigi Bistrow.

The Spartans’ start overwhelmed Providence. By the time the Stallions blinked they were down in double figures in the opening quarter. They trailed by as many as 27 in the first half and were no doubt rattled by the experience of the Spartans.

The only other state semifinal trip in 2017 was a veteran Providence team running over a younger SLAM Academy. The Stallions won that game by 59 points.

“Last time we were here we were senior heavy. We ended the floor [at the end of the game] with four freshmen and one sophomore. The youth got to us. I think we were a little nervous when we started,” Bistrow said. “Nothing taken away from Miami Country Day. They did outside, they did inside, they did transition. They were everything that we expected. Just a great team.”

The Stallions chopped that 27-point deficit nearly in half after the break, getting it down to 15 but couldn’t get any closer.

Janai Jordan led the Stallions with 15 points and eight rebounds. Kennedy Loux had six points.