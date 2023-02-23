Kenny, Oakleaf have shot at state finals Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The girls high school basketball state tournament continues Thursday in Lakeland with two local teams tipping off in the state finals. A glance at the Class 2A and 3A final four games on Wednesday. Bishop Kenny (4A) and Oakleaf (7A) play on Thursday.

Class 4A

Cardinal Gibbons (22-5) vs. Bishop Kenny (29-1)

When: Thursday, 12 noon

Where: RP Funding Center, Lakeland.

Watch it: Game must be purchased on the NFHS Network. Cost is $11.99 for a monthly pass.

Road here: Kenny defeated West Florida 66-23, Ribault 70-43, Rutherford 50-43.

Winner gets: Lake Highland Prep or Booker at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday

Notable: Kenny is back in the final four, this time with a new coach. Will Mayer guided the Crusaders to a 29-1 record. Their only loss came to Westminster Academy in a pre-Thanksgiving tournament. Kenny features a balanced attack. Sophia Rueppell leads the team in scoring at 11.6 per game, just ahead of Clare Coyle (10.9) and Riley Talbert (10.2)

Quotable: “Up to this point I don’t think they’ve really thought about (the pressure). Hopefully, they don’t this week. I think being there last year, with four returning starters who played in that game last year, will really help. Maddie (Millar) is going to come back to speak to the team. Hopefully that will calm some nerves if anybody has any, but I think they’ll be ready. --Bishop Kenny head coach Will Mayer

Class 6A

Charlotte (21-6) vs. Oakleaf (26-2)

When: Thursday 8 p.m.

Where: RP Funding Center, Lakeland.

Watch it: Game must be purchased on the NFHS Network. Cost is $11.99 for a monthly pass.

Road here: Oakleaf def. Pace 67-36, Crestview 79-45, Land O’Lakes 68-36. Charlotte def. Wharton 65-20, Armwood 55-22, Bloomindale 65-49

Winner gets: St. Thomas Aquinas or Lake Gibson at 5:30 p.m on Saturday.

Glance: After a pedestrian 12-12 season last year, the Knights are back in the Final Four for the second time in three years under head coach Fred Cole. Oakleaf is powered by guard Kaylah Turner, who averages 23.1 points per game and wing Fantasia James (18.5). The Knights lost their second game of the year and then went on a 16 game winning streak. Then, after a loss to Kenny, have won 7 straight.

Quotable: ““After that (Bishop Kenny) game, I think it really got us refocused. We had to sit on that game for over a week because we were supposed to play that Saturday. But Leon had a bunch of injuries. So they canceled, so we have no other games on Friday. And we had to sit on it. And once we played Parker, and then when districts started, I thought we were playing like dynamite just defensively and offensively.”--Oakleaf head coach Fred Cole