NFEI ready for rematch against Sagemont in boys basketball final four

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After losing to Sagemont in the final four last season, North Florida Educational Institute has a chance to gain a measure of retribution and earn a chance to be the first Jacksonville-area boys team to win a state basketball championship since Bolles in 2016.

The Eagles will face the Lions Wednesday in Lakeland with a spot in the 2A championship game on the line.

NFEI, 22-8, is riding a seven-game winning streak into the matchup. Sagemont has won eight in a row.

Among NFEI’s most recent wins, six have come in the playoffs, including a 55-46 victory over Impact Christian in the regional finals on Friday.

Isaac Taveras leads the offense for the Eagles, averaging 22.1 points and 4.5 assists per game. He’s second on the team with 7.7 rebounds per contest. But NFEI is not a one-man gang.

Juan Barbista (13.4 points per game) and Tommie Hall (10.5) also average in double figures.

The Eagles’ losses have come largely against top teams. Two losses to The Rock in Gainesville and two tournament losses to St. Petersburg Gibbs and Xavierian from Brooklyn, NY weren’t grounds for concern. Neither were tournament losses to powerhouse teams from North Carolina and Virginia.

The last loss came on Jan. 31 at Providence.

To say the least, NFEI has been battle tested and should be ready for the rematch with Sagemont.

The Lions’ last loss on Jan. 27 to Miami Country Day. Sagemont (27-4) features a balanced attack with five players averaging at least 9.6 points per game.