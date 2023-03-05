Bartram Trail, Fleming Island wrestlers win state championships

Grapplers from Bartram Trail and Fleming Island won state wrestling championships on Saturday.

Grapplers from Bartram Trail and Fleming Island brought home individual state wrestling championships on Saturday.

Bartram’s Ethan Vugman capped a 58-1 season with a 2-1 decision win over Steinbrenner’s Colin Bradshaw in the 126-pound match in Class 3A.

And Fleming’s Jayce Paridon rolled to an 8-0 major decision over Deltona’s Kevin Kerns in 132 pounds to complete his year at 48-2. That helped the Golden Eagles to a state runner-up finish in the Class 2A standings.

In Class 1A, Yulee’s Alex Smith finished as state runner-up at 195 pounds, and Palatka’s Mikade Harvey won silver at 138.

Class 3A

Local teams: 12. Bartram Trail, 46; 29. Sandalwood, 15; 32. Fletcher, 14; 34. Flagler Palm Coast, 12; 39. Mandarin, 9; 63. Nease, 1.

Individuals in top 5

Weight class, place, wrestler, school, result in final match

126: 1. Ethan Vugman (Bartram Trail), win by decision, 2-1.

195: 5. Duffy Mista (Sandalwood), win by decision, 4-0.

220: 5. Jaelen Simmons (Mandarin), win by decision, 5-4.

Class 2A

Local teams: 2. Fleming Island, 156; 15. Clay, 40; 17. Oakleaf, 31; 23. Middleburg, 22; 30. Matanzas, 16; 41. Riverside, 9; 50. White, 4; 55. Westside, 3.

Individuals in top 5

Weight class, place, wrestler, school, result in final match

106: 4. Matthew Newman (Fleming Island), lost by decision, 4-0; 5. Timothy McLean (Matanzas), won by decision, 4-3.

126: 5. Sebastian Bonachea (Oakleaf), win by injury default.

132: 1. Jayce Paridon (Fleming Island), win by major decision, 8-0.

145: 3. Kaden Schaefer (Fleming Island), win by pin, 3:17; 5. Logan Moore (Middleburg), win by decision, 8-6.

160: 5. Christopher Chop (Fleming Island), win by injury stoppage.

170: 5. Ronan Bozeman (Fleming Island), win by decision, 7-2.

182: 4. Joshua Sandoval (Fleming Island), lost by decision, 11-5.

195: 3. Isaiah Shevchook (Oakleaf), win by decision, 4-2.

220: 3. Jhoel Robinson (Fleming Island), win by decision, 5-3.

285: 4. Ethan Hoffstetter (Fleming Island), lost by decision, 5-2.

Class 1A

Teams: 9. Suwannee, 68.5; 11. Yulee, 56; 16. Fernandina Beach, 32; 18. Bishop Kenny, 28; 22. Palatka, 20; 27. West Nassau, 16; (tie) 35. Episcopal and Raines, 8; 52. Union County, 3.

Individuals in top 5

Weight class, place, wrestler, school, result in final match

120: 3. Topher Pearson (Suwannee), win by decision, 14-8.

126: 5. Brody Boehm (Suwannee), win by technical fall, 16-0.

138: 2. Mikade Harvey (Palatka), lost by 7-6 decision in final.

152: 4. Roberto Cuartero (Bishop Kenny), lost by pin at 3:40; 5. Austin McKinney (Suwannee), won by pin, 3:41.

160: 3. Enzo Gamba (Fernandina Beach), won by major decision, 8-0; 5. Austin Howard (Suwannee), won by injury default.

170: 4. Dylan Johns (Yulee), lost by injury stoppage.

182: 4. Nolan McKelvy (West Nassau), lost by decision, 8-3.

195: 2. Alex Smith (Yulee), lost by 13-6 decision in final.

285: 4. Braylen Ricks (Yulee), lost by pin at 1:07.