Bartram Trail, Fleming Island wrestlers win state championships

Grapplers from Bartram Trail and Fleming Island brought home individual state wrestling championships on Saturday.
Bartram’s Ethan Vugman capped a 58-1 season with a 2-1 decision win over Steinbrenner’s Colin Bradshaw in the 126-pound match in Class 3A.
And Fleming’s Jayce Paridon rolled to an 8-0 major decision over Deltona’s Kevin Kerns in 132 pounds to complete his year at 48-2. That helped the Golden Eagles to a state runner-up finish in the Class 2A standings.
In Class 1A, Yulee’s Alex Smith finished as state runner-up at 195 pounds, and Palatka’s Mikade Harvey won silver at 138.
Class 3A
Local teams: 12. Bartram Trail, 46; 29. Sandalwood, 15; 32. Fletcher, 14; 34. Flagler Palm Coast, 12; 39. Mandarin, 9; 63. Nease, 1.
Individuals in top 5
Weight class, place, wrestler, school, result in final match
126: 1. Ethan Vugman (Bartram Trail), win by decision, 2-1.
195: 5. Duffy Mista (Sandalwood), win by decision, 4-0.
220: 5. Jaelen Simmons (Mandarin), win by decision, 5-4.
Class 2A
Local teams: 2. Fleming Island, 156; 15. Clay, 40; 17. Oakleaf, 31; 23. Middleburg, 22; 30. Matanzas, 16; 41. Riverside, 9; 50. White, 4; 55. Westside, 3.
Individuals in top 5
Weight class, place, wrestler, school, result in final match
106: 4. Matthew Newman (Fleming Island), lost by decision, 4-0; 5. Timothy McLean (Matanzas), won by decision, 4-3.
126: 5. Sebastian Bonachea (Oakleaf), win by injury default.
132: 1. Jayce Paridon (Fleming Island), win by major decision, 8-0.
145: 3. Kaden Schaefer (Fleming Island), win by pin, 3:17; 5. Logan Moore (Middleburg), win by decision, 8-6.
160: 5. Christopher Chop (Fleming Island), win by injury stoppage.
170: 5. Ronan Bozeman (Fleming Island), win by decision, 7-2.
182: 4. Joshua Sandoval (Fleming Island), lost by decision, 11-5.
195: 3. Isaiah Shevchook (Oakleaf), win by decision, 4-2.
220: 3. Jhoel Robinson (Fleming Island), win by decision, 5-3.
285: 4. Ethan Hoffstetter (Fleming Island), lost by decision, 5-2.
Class 1A
Teams: 9. Suwannee, 68.5; 11. Yulee, 56; 16. Fernandina Beach, 32; 18. Bishop Kenny, 28; 22. Palatka, 20; 27. West Nassau, 16; (tie) 35. Episcopal and Raines, 8; 52. Union County, 3.
Individuals in top 5
Weight class, place, wrestler, school, result in final match
120: 3. Topher Pearson (Suwannee), win by decision, 14-8.
126: 5. Brody Boehm (Suwannee), win by technical fall, 16-0.
138: 2. Mikade Harvey (Palatka), lost by 7-6 decision in final.
152: 4. Roberto Cuartero (Bishop Kenny), lost by pin at 3:40; 5. Austin McKinney (Suwannee), won by pin, 3:41.
160: 3. Enzo Gamba (Fernandina Beach), won by major decision, 8-0; 5. Austin Howard (Suwannee), won by injury default.
170: 4. Dylan Johns (Yulee), lost by injury stoppage.
182: 4. Nolan McKelvy (West Nassau), lost by decision, 8-3.
195: 2. Alex Smith (Yulee), lost by 13-6 decision in final.
285: 4. Braylen Ricks (Yulee), lost by pin at 1:07.