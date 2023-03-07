As The Players opens, PGA Tour adapting approach to combat LIV Golf

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 07: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland speaks to the media in a press conference prior to THE PLAYERS Championship on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 07, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The world of professional golf continues to evolve.

Tuesday at The Players Championship, two of the world’s top players discussed the PGA Tour’s reaction to LIV Golf following a Tour players’ meeting at TPC Sawgrass.

“I think the Tour executives did a really good job of basically just walking them through the slides that we saw in the board meeting last Tuesday, obviously not to the same degree of detail. We were in that board meeting for almost seven hours last Tuesday,” said Rory McIlroy, the 2019 Players Champion and the third-ranked player in the world.

“I think it was good for them to see that and to see what the thinking is behind what we’re really trying to do here. I think the temperature in the room was nowhere near as hot as I anticipated it to be once the information was sort of laid out.”

Among the changes announced by the PGA Tour include eight events with no cuts, similar to the format used by LIV Golf. Beginning next season, various changes will be implemented, although the format for The Players Championship will remain unchanged. The 2024 schedule is expected to be officially announced this summer.

These changes would not have likely occurred had LIV Golf not lured some of the biggest names in golf to join the breakaway tour.

“It’s LIV Golf. I mean, without a doubt,” said Jon Rahm, the top-ranked player in the world. “Without LIV Golf, this wouldn’t have happened. So to an extent, like I’ve said before, we should be thankful this threat has made the PGA Tour want to change things. I think I said it last week, as well; I wish it didn’t come to the PGA Tour being, you know, under fire from somebody else to make those changes and make things better for the players, but I guess it is what we needed. So, yeah, it is because of LIV Golf, otherwise, we wouldn’t have seen any of this.”

One of the impacts of LIV Golf’s startup is the lack of a defending champion at this year’s Players Championship. Ponte Vedra Beach resident Cameron Smith is one of the big names who jumped to LIV Golf. He won’t be here to defend his title.

“Cam Smith had a great performance in 2022. He was a deserved champion. I think as I look to this week and I look at the field that we have here and the strength from top to bottom, I think when we leave here on Sunday night we’re going to crown another deserving champion,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said. “Yes, it’s awkward. But you know, ultimately that’s a decision he made, and we’ve got an unbelievable field here this week and a history and tradition that one of these 144 is going to go seek to get.”

The impact of LIV golfers like Smith brings the question about what separates one tournament from another, in particular, those PGA Tour events outside of the majors.

“It’s not going to be as big a gap as it maybe has been in the past. I think because of choices, and people may think of opting out of some of those designated events, but nobody’s going to opt out of this one,” Rahm said. “I think there is a difference between strictly World Ranking points, money, and FedExCup points and then the legacy that a tournament has. I mean, winning this event is a big step forward to a Hall-of-Fame career. You are The Players champion. Arguably as close as you can get to being a major champion without officially being one.”

Monahan spent the first 13 minutes of his more than hour-long Tuesday press conference highlighting the positive changes for the tour, including announcing Netflix greenlighting a second season of the behind-the-scenes documentary “Full Swing.” Most of the questions fielded by Monahan surrounded the changes coming to the PGA Tour next season.

Monahan said the changes made for 2024 are intended to increase the competition between the top players in the world who regularly duel in majors, but who, according to Monahan, face one another less than 40% in other events on the PGA Tour. The goal is to increase the frequency of the big names being in the final groups on a Sunday.

The final plan has evolved over the past several months. McIlroy referenced the original plan discussed in Delaware in August after LIV Golf’s launch.

“The structure that has been rolled out here is vastly different from the one that we all talked about and the guys saw in Delaware, and I think for the betterment of everyone,” McIlroy said. “I think if we had went down that road, it doesn’t serve the membership anywhere near as well as what this structure does.”

McIlroy, who was one of the harshest critics of LIV Golf now says that improvements planned on the PGA Tour would not have occurred without the impact of the breakaway tour.

“I think the emergence of LIV or the emergence of a competitor to the PGA Tour has benefited everyone that plays elite professional golf. I think when you’ve been the biggest golf league in the biggest market in the world for the last 60 years, there’s not a lot of incentive to innovate,” McIlroy said.

“This has caused a ton of innovation at the PGA TOUR, and what was quite, I would say, an antiquated system is being revamped to try to mirror where we’re at in the world in the 21st century with the media landscape and just every — you know, the PGA Tour isn’t just competing with LIV Golf or other sports. It’s competing with Instagram and TikTok and everything else that’s trying to take eyeballs away from the PGA Tour as a product. So, yeah, you know, LIV coming along, it’s definitely had a massive impact on the game, but I think everyone who’s a professional golfer is going to benefit from it going forward.”

There are questions about whether some smaller tournaments will be able to draw interest if they do not have the top players competing because they are scheduled for the so-called designated events in which the top players will compete.

“When you look at the overall portfolio, the overall presentation of the PGA Tour, and what we stand for, I feel confident that we’ll be in a really good place as it relates to 2024 because when you deliver what the fans want, ultimately that’s what your corporate partners want,” Monahan said. “When you have top players competing together more often, as we’ve said we’re going to do, those same storylines are going to come through and the connectivity over the course of the season I think is something that right now we don’t fully understand, but when we get into it I think it’s going to be extremely compelling and is going to help all of our events grow and succeed.”

The Players Championship tees of Thursday in the first round.