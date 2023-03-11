Heading to the final round of The Players on Sunday? Here’s what you need to know

David Lingmerth of Sweden plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 11, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Players Championship heads into Sunday’s final round and it’s shaping up to be a good one. Scottie Scheffler has a two-shot lead heading into the final day. Here’s a quick list to get you caught up on a busy Saturday and what you can expect on Sunday.

What a round!

Tom Hoge set a TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course record on Saturday, firing a 10-under 62. The conditions were pristine for a low round, but they’ve been gorgeous before and never has a golfer gone this low. The record of 63 had been accomplished nine times in the past. Dustin Johnson carded that number in the final round last year. Four of those nine golfers went on to win The Players, the last being Webb Simpson in 2018. Hoge is at 8 under for the tournament.

History for Hoge.@HogeGolf has broken the course record with a 62 @THEPLAYERSChamp. pic.twitter.com/X9Jhz4HoOC — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 11, 2023

Who’s in the lead?

That would be Scheffler, who fired a 7-under 65 on Saturday to grab a two-shot lead over Min Woo Lee. Scheffler is at 14 under for the tournament. Lee is at 12 under. Cam Davis is third at 10 under.

Another island ace

For the first time in Players history, the iconic No. 17 hole has seen two holes-in-one in the same tournament. On Saturday, Aaron Rai had his first career ace on 17. His tee shot landed 15 feet past the pin before rolling back toward the hole and in. Hayden Buckley had the other hole-in-one in Thursday’s first round.

ANOTHER ACE ON 17!!!!!



Aaron Rai makes his first career ace to send the crowd into a frenzy! pic.twitter.com/48vVElNQr7 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 11, 2023

How’d the local guys do?

Quite a few golfers in the field have ties to the News4JAX Florida and Georgia coverage region. How’d they fare in the event?

Golfer, local tie, how’d they do

Tyson Alexander, Jacksonville Beach, missed cut at 9 over

Tyler Duncan, Ponte Vedra Beach, T35 at 4 under

Nico Echavarria, Ponte Vedra Beach, missed cut at 6 over

Harris English, Sea Island, Ga., missed cut at 5 over

Will Gordon, St. Simon’s Island, Ga., T43 at 3 under

Ben Griffin, St. Simon’s Island, Ga., T14 at 6 under

Brian Harman, St. Simon’s Island, Ga., T47 at 2 under

Billy Horschel, Ponte Vedra Beach, missed cut at 8 over

Patton Kizzire, Sea Island, Ga., 3 ovT70 at 3 over

Russell Knox, Ponte Vedra Beach, missed cut at 8 over

Matt Kuchar, St. Simon’s Island, Ga., missed cut at 4 over

David Lingmerth, Ponte Vedra Beach, T8 at 8 under

Keith Mitchell, St. Simon’s Island, Ga., T47 at 2 under

Andrew Novak, St. Simon’s Island, Ga., missed cut at 10 over

J.T. Poston, St. Simon’s Island, Ga., missed cut at 6 over

Doc Redman, Jacksonville, missed cut at 8 over

Sam Ryder, Atlantic Beach, T47 at 2 under

Greyson Sigg, St. Simon’s Island, Ga., missed cut at 7 over

Davis Thompson, St. Simon’s Island, Ga., T35 at 4 under

Michael Thompson, Sea Island, Ga., missed cut at 5 over

The parking and tickets

Parking passes are sold out for Sunday, with the Ticketmaster site displaying a “Tickets are sold out now. Check back soon” message. Tickets are available for purchase. Cost is $100 for a Stadium pass. Those with a ticket are able to bring in up to two youth, ages 15 and under, to the event free.

Cheat sheet for free parking

Shuttle. For those who live in and around Nocatee, a free shuttle service is open on Sunday. Fans can park for free at Palm Valley Academy (700 Bobcat Lane), Valley Ridge Academy (105 Greenleaf Drive) and Pine Island Academy (805 Pine Island Rd) and then take a shuttle to TPC Sawgrass. It will drop fans off in front of the Nicklaus entrance. With parking sold out, it’s an easy option for fans looking to get to the tournament and save.

How about more shuttle options

There are shuttles running from Downtown Jacksonville to TPC Sawgrass. Fans can catch those at Hogan Street by the Marriott Jacksonville Downtown, Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront and Southbank Hotel Jacksonville Riverwalk. Cost is $20.