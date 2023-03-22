75º

Former First Coast High star Shaq Wilson accepts coaching position with Jets

Wilson played at South Carolina and later coached there; now, he’s moving up to the NFL

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Linebacker Shaq Wilson (54) of the South Carolina Gamecocks tackles Keith Marshall #4 of the Georgia Bulldogs at Williams-Brice Stadium on October 6, 2012 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox, 2012 Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former First Coast High football star Shaq Wilson is getting a big jump in the coaching ranks.

Wilson announced his departure from the University of South Carolina on Wednesday to accept a position with the New York Jets. ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported that Wilson is New York’s new assistant defensive line coach.

Wilson signed with the Gamecocks as a three-star linebacker prospect out of First Coast in 2008. He graduated from South Carolina after a four-year playing career in 2012 and was a captain as a senior. After his playing career wrapped up, Wilson stayed involved with the Gamecocks through various roles.

He started as a graduate assistant before moving into the defensive quality control coordinator position in 2014. Wilson also had titles that included assistant director of football player personnel and assistant director of recruiting. He left South Carolina for three seasons for Tennessee where he was the assistant director of football sports performance. Wilson returned to the Gamecocks in 2022 and worked as a defensive analyst.

