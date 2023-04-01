News4JAX Super 6 baseball: St. Johns, Creekside move up in rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 high school baseball rankings will be published each Friday during the regular season. Records are through March 30 games.

News4JAX Super 6 baseball rankings

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Trinity Christian (10-3, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Bishop Snyder, Clay, Mandarin, Mountain Brook (Ala.), Providence, Stanton.

Glance: The Conquerors went 4-1 since our last Super 6, beating Clay (5-0) and Mandarin (5-0) locally. They added tournament wins over A3 Academy (8-3) and Central Pointe Christian (6-1). Their loss came to Reborn Christian Academy (6-3). Considered moving the Conquerors down a spot, but they’ve got quality Ws over two Super 6 teams. Jacob Miller (.483), Ashton Nugent (.444, HR) and Isaac Newman (.406, HR).

2. (4) St. Johns Country Day (12-3, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Bolles, Calvary Day (Ga.), Fleming Island, LaGrange (Ga.), Lowndes (Ga.), Mosley, Providence, Yulee.

Glance: A great week for the Spartans, who had about as impressive week of work as any team this year. They beat a good (but struggling) Bartram Trail, 5-3, topped Providence (3-1) and then put the dime (11-1) on previously ranked Fleming Island. Two losses are to above-average Georgia teams (Colquitt County and Lambert). Their local loss came in 10 innings to a solid Oakleaf.

3. (3) Creekside (14-1, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Bolles, Florida Christian, Nease, Oviedo, Ponte Vedra, St. Joseph, Sandalwood, Viera.

Glance: The Knights just keep on rolling. They stretched their winning streak to 13 games with a couple quality Ws since our last Super 6. Creekside beat Nease (7-3) and then pulled off a stunning comeback with a four-run, 8-7, walk-off victory over rival Bartram Trail. Andrew Kelley and Carson McFarlin combined to drive in four runs for Creekside. Sean Ashenfelder leads Creekside at the plate this season (.415).

4. (2) Providence (12-3, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Cullman (Ala.), Dunnellon, Fleming Island, North Marion, Nease, Parkview (Ga.), Ponte Vedra, Sandy Creek (Ga.), Wolfson.

Glance: A 1-1 week for the Stallions, who beat Bolles (7-1) and then lost to St. Johns Country Day (3-1). They get Bishop Snyder next on Friday. Brett Dennis (.386, 14 RBI), Andrew Johnson (.383, 11 RBI) and Ben Barrow (.354, 3 HR) lead the Stallions at the plate. Dennis is also unbeaten on the bump at 4-0. Hesitated on dropping the Stallions too far. Their strength of schedule is, by far, the most difficult in the area. The only teams ahead Providence are the two local teams that beat the Stallions and the red-hot Knights.

5. (6) Sandalwood (11-3, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Camden County, First Coast, Fleming Island, Lincoln, Ridgeview, Stanton, Windermere.

Glance: The Saints went 2-0 since our last Super 6. They pounded Lincoln (11-1) and then belted Parker (10-1). They’re back in action on Tuesday against Riverside. Blake Pacheco (.486, HR), Holden Bradshaw (.444, 3 HR) and Cooper Whited (.422, 10 RBI) are pacing Sandalwood at the plate.

T6. (5) Clay (12-3, Class 5A)

Notable wins: Arnold, Baker County, Irwin County (Ga.), Keystone Heights, Oakleaf, Ponte Vedra, Tocoi Creek.

Glance: A 2-1 mark since our last Super 6 for the Blue Devils. They beat Ponte Vedra (9-0) and Middleburg (6-5), and lost to No. 1 Trinity (5-0). They visit previously ranked Fleming Island on Friday and then a solid Yulee team on Tuesday. Cole Carnell (.455) and Easton McMahan (4-1, 1.19 ERA, 37 Ks, 29.1 IP) lead the Blue Devils.

T6. (NR) Fernandina Beach (11-3, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Baker County, First Coast, Hilliard, Lincoln, Oakleaf, Trinity Catholic.

Glance: The Pirates upped their winning streak to nine games with a quality W over Oakleaf (9-5) on Thursday night. Since mid-March, Fernandina Beach has beaten Baker County, First Coast, Trinity Catholic and the Knights. Xavier Hutton-Corp (.483) and Wes Parsons (.429) are leading the Pirates at the plate. Fernandina sneaks in this week over Columbia and Oakleaf.

Dropped out

Fleming Island (11-3, Class 6A); Oakleaf (13-2, Class 7A)

Others

Baker County (10-4, Class 4A); Bishop Kenny (6-7, Class 4A); Bolles (6-6, Class 3A); Columbia (13-2, Class 5A); Englewood (7-6, Class 5A); First Coast (8-6, Class 6A); Fleming Island (11-3, Class 6A); Keystone Heights (9-2, Class 3A); Mandarin (9-4, Class 7A); Nease (7-7, Class 6A); Oakleaf (13-2, Class 7A); Ponte Vedra (7-7, Class 5A); Ridgeview (10-5, Class 5A); Tocoi Creek (8-6, Class 4A); Union County (8-4, Class 1A); University Christian (8-4, Class 2A); Wolfson (9-3, Class 3A); Yulee (9-4, Class 4A).