Billy Napier on Gators in 2nd season: ‘We’ve definitely made progress’

Billy Napier is a believer in repetition setting the foundation with the Gators.

The second-year Florida coach looked at what the program did last year and wants to do it better this time around, right down to the details.

Napier spoke to the Clay County Gator Club on Monday night and touched on the biggest questions looming over the program entering his second season. Napier went 6-7 in his first season in Gainesville, riding the highest of the highs (a 29-26 win over Utah in his first game) to the lowest of the lows (a 31-24 loss to Vanderbilt, its first to the Commodores since 1988).

Florida wasn’t as good as its win over the Utes and wasn’t as bad as its stunner to Vanderbilt. It was somewhere in between in the maddeningly inconsistent season. And that’s what Napier hopes to correct in Year 2.

“We’ve definitely made progress. And what I’m thankful for is a core group of veteran players that we have that are returning that really have kind of set the tone. We’ve got an accountability group that I think has done a terrific job of really taking ownership,” Napier said. “We also are fortunate that we’ve retained a lot of our staff, right. So, retention of your talent is important. And I think we’ve got a really good group coming back. We’re doing everything for the second time, right? So I think we’re doing these things better, but more discipline, more detail.”

The Gators are trying to find the balance at quarterback. Anthony Richardson is off to the NFL (and very likely a top-10 draft selection). The offense last year behind Richardson was, at its very best, explosive, but maddeningly inconsistent. Richardson’s skillset was unique and Florida never fully found a way to perfect it. Redshirt sophomore Jack Miller III started the Las Vegas Bowl. Redshirt junior Graham Mertz arrived from Wisconsin via the transfer portal and has significant experience. Mertz started every game for three seasons with the Badgers.

“We’re always going to evaluate what the quarterback can do well. And certainly this group is different than Anthony in some ways. Anthony, obviously was a phenomenal athlete, but we weren’t quite able to run him maybe as much until mid latter half of the year, right, just due to our situation. So we’ve played with mobile quarterbacks, we’ve also played with guys that maybe were above-average athletes. I think this group, you know, all these guys can make some plays with their feet. But we’re adding wrinkles, we’ve added a handful of things already. And we’ll continue to do research this spring as we prepare for OTAs this summer and training camp.”

The annual Orange and Blue game is April 13 in Gainesville. That will be the first chance for fans to get a glimpse of the quarterbacks, as well as the local players who are now in the program. Napier said that recruiting the Jacksonville and surrounding areas has been a major point of emphasis in recruiting.

“I think history is the best indicator of the future. And this area in particular has always been good for the Gators when the Gators were good, right? Some marquee players, and then just some really, two-deep players that contributed in a major way, going all the way back to the you know, all parts of history in this program,” Napier said.

“We knew that going in, it’s been a big deal for us. I thought we did a great job last year, think we let one slip away. But for the most part, that’s a good group that we’ve added to our team.”

The Gators added four local players in the Class of 2023 — defensive back Sharif Denson (Bartram Trail), offensive tackle Rod Kearney (Orange Park), linebacker Jaden Robinson (Columbia), running back Treyaun Webb (Trinity Christian).

Two of those players were notable for different reasons.

Webb is the first pure running back signed by Florida from the area since Fletcher’s Ciatrick Fason in 2002. That’s a long time to watch good backs from the area head to other programs, both in and out of state. The signing of Denson was also a bit of making inroads for Napier. Since Bartram Trail opened in 2000, only one player (safety Tre’Vez Johnson) from that school had signed with the Gators. Johnson has since transferred to Missouri.

“Our emphasis is building the team inside out, right? So, we certainly want to start by defending our backyard, working our way out,” Napier said. “We start our evaluation process that way. We firmly believe that it means more to a kid who grew up right in the middle of it.”