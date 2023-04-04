84º

Gators Breakdown: Elite QB Austin Simmons commits to the Florida Gators

David Waters, News4Jax

Austin Simmons is the second elite quarterback to pledge to Billy Napier and the Gators (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

The Florida Gators may have secured another top quarterback with the recent commitment of Austin Simmons. However, there is some uncertainty regarding which recruiting class he will ultimately end up in.

Join David Waters as he breaks down the commitment.

