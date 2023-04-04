News4JAX boys lacrosse Super 6: Surging Nease moves up to No. 3 in rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX boys lacrosse Super 6 will be published Tuesday through the end of the regular season. Records are through April 3 games.

Super 6 boys lacrosse rankings

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Bolles (16-2, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Bishop Moore, Cambridge (Ga.), Cardinal Mooney, Catholic B.R. (Louisiana), Gulf Breeze, Holy Trinity Episcopal, Lucy Beckham (SC), Nease, Pope, Providence, St. Thomas More (Louisiana), South Walton, Winter Park.

Glance: The Bulldogs have been exceptional this season. Since our last Super 6, Bolles beat previously unbeaten Holy Trinity Episcopal (21-10), Episcopal (13-4) and Winter Park (13-12). They lost to Pennsylvania program Springside Chestnut Hill Academy (17-14). No reason to slide Bolles down. The Bulldogs have been the area’s most consistent program all season. Daylin John (59 goals), Gavin Boree (58 goals), Parker Kane (54 goals), Caleb Coleman (47 goals) and Spencer Surface (44 goals) have been the leaders for the Bulldogs.

2. (2) Ponte Vedra (11-4, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Allatoona (Ga.), Cardinal Mooney, Creekside, Nease, Plant, St. Edward’s, St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes.

Glance: Quality W for the Sharks since our last Super 6. They beat Tampa Jesuit 10-6. They close out the regular season on Tuesday against Pennsylvania program Springside Chestnut Hill Academy, a team that just beat top-ranked Bolles. The Sharks are the second-ranked team in the FHSAA’s Class 2A rankings. They’ll enter the District 2-2A tournament as the team to beat.

3. (4) Nease (11-3, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Creekside, Flagler Palm Coast, Holy Trinity Episcopal, Menendez.

Glance: The Panthers keep on rolling. They stretched their winning streak to nine games, including a 12-5 win over previous No. 3 Bartram Trail, and a 21-10 rout of Holy Trinity Episcopal. They close out the regular season on Tuesday against a very good St. Augustine. Nease is ranked No. 12 in the Class 2A rankings. They’re in a tough, tough district alongside Bartram and Ponte Vedra.

4. (5) Creekside (11-4, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Bishop Moore, Chiles, Flagler Palm Coast, Fletcher, Gulliver Prep, Providence, Starr’s Mill (Ga.).

Glance: The Knights have won three straight since an 8-6 loss to Nease. Since our last Super 6, the Knights beat Fleming Island (11-4) and Bartram Trail (8-6). They’ll go into the District 2-2A tournament as the No. 4 seed, a tough draw in a group that has Ponte Vedra, Nease and Bartram.

5. (6) St. Augustine (13-2, Class 2A)

Notable win: Episcopal, Flagler Palm Coast, Fleming Island, Fletcher, Menendez, Pensacola Catholic.

Glance: The Yellow Jackets went 1-1 since our last Super 6, including a very good 12-9 win over previous No. 5 Episcopal. That win keeps St. Augustine in the Super 6 and edges the Eagles out. They lost a 12-10 game to No. 3 Bartram Trail. They’ve got Providence (Tuesday), Matanzas (Thursday) and Buchholz (Friday) ahead this week.

6. (3) Bartram Trail (8-6, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Episcopal, Fleming Island, Forest, Menendez, Oak Hall.

Glance: Tough week for the Bears, who dropped games to Nease (12-5) and Creekside (7-6), then rebounded to beat Menendez (8-5). They close out the regular season on Wednesday at Beachside before opening the District 2-2A tournament.

Others

Episcopal (11-5, Class 1A); Flagler Palm Coast (6-8, Class 2A); Fleming Island (7-9, Class 2A); Fletcher (8-7, Class 2A); Menendez (8-5, Class 1A); Providence (9-5, Class 1A).