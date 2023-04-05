Edward Waters releases football schedule; Tigers will play 6 games at home in 2023

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Edward Waters University football team has released its schedule on Wednesday, headlined by six home games at Nathaniel Glover Community Field and Stadium.

The Tigers finished 5-6 a season ago and played their best football at the finish. EWU ended its season on a four-game winning streak and went 4-4 in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play, its second year under coach Toriano Morgan. The school is also entering its third year at its new stadium, and third year as a member of NCAA Division II.

The Tigers are

A game of note for the Tigers. The meeting with Fort Valley State is just the second between the programs, and first since 2007.

Edward Waters University schedule

Date, Opponent

Sept. 2, vs. Florida Memorial

Sept. 9, vs. Benedict

Sept. 16, at Fort Valley State

Sept. 23, vs. Morehouse

Sept. 30, at Savannah State

Oct. 7, vs. Lane (homecoming)

Oct. 14, at Tuskegee

Oct. 21, vs. Albany State

Oct. 28, at Allen (AME Classic)

Nov. 4, vs. Virginia Lynchburg