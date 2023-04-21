Local MLB update: JU product Mike Baumann out to hot start with Orioles

(Julio Cortez, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Mike Baumann throws a pitch to the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s very good representation of local products in at the highest level of professional baseball.

Each Friday, News4JAX will update players in Major League Baseball.

What about guys who are playing minor league baseball? We’ve got you covered there, too. Local minor league prospects will be updated Thursday’s during the season.

Local MLB player update

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Tigers, Rough start. Hitting .197 with 7 RBI, 5 runs scored. Has boosted average significantly over the past week.

P Bryan Baker, UNF, Orioles, Is 1-0 with 2.89 ERA, 11 Ks in 9.1 innings of work.

P Mike Baumann, JU, Orioles, Out to the best start of his pro career (2-0, 0.89 ERA, 10 Ks in 10.1 IP).

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, White Sox, Is 2-1 with 3.26 ERA, 15 Ks in 19.1 IP.

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Great start for former first-round pick. Is 1-0 with 9 Ks in 15.1 IP. Has yet to allow a run.

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Fast start. Hitting .324 with 3 HR, 7 RBI and 15 runs scored.

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, Is 0-1 with 2.45 ERA, 14 Ks in 11 IP.

1B Nathaniel Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, Hitting .253 with 2 HR, 14 RBI.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Giants, Another difficult season. Was hitting .133 with an RBI, but will miss rest of season with shoulder injury.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, On injury rehab assignment.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Guardians, Hitting .290 with 7 stolen bases, 6 RBI.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, On injury rehab assignment.

OF Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Giants, Called back up to bigs this week. Still looking for his first career hit.