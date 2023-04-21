News4JAX Super 6 baseball: Providence moves back to top of the rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 high school baseball rankings will be published each Friday during the regular season. Records are through April 20 games.

News4JAX Super 6 baseball rankings

Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification

1. (3) Providence (18-4, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Bolles (twice), Buchholz, Clay, Cullman (Ala.), Dunnellon, Englewood, Fleming Island, North Marion, Nease, Parkview (Ga.), Ponte Vedra, St. Johns Country Day, Sandy Creek (Ga.), Wolfson.

Glance: Providence moves back to the top spot for the first time since our first rankings of the year. They’ve won four straight, quality Ws over Bolles, St. Johns Country Day, Buchholz and Clay. That recent stretch is what bumps Providence up. It’s challenging at this point because the top three teams have been pretty much equal to one another, although Trinity does had a head-to-head W over the Stallions. Andrew Johnson (.394, 13 RBI) and Brett Dennis (.323, 16 RBI) lead the Stallions at the plate. Mason Wortmann (.350 in 40 ABs) is also climbing the offensive ranks.

2. (2) St. Johns Country Day (18-4, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Bolles, Calvary Day (Ga.), Clay, Fleming Island, LaGrange (Ga.), Lowndes (Ga.), Mandarin, Mosley, Providence, Trinity Christian, Yulee.

Glance: The Spartans went 2-1 since our last Super 6, beating previous No. 1 Trinity (11-6) and edging Atlantic Coast (4-3). They lost to Providence (7-6). They’re back in action on Tuesday against Bishop Kenny. We’re splitting hairs between the top three teams, but give St. Johns the nod over Trinity at No. 2 due to their recent win over the Conquerors.

3. (1) Trinity Christian (19-4, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Bishop Snyder, Bolles, Clay, Creekside, Mandarin, Mountain Brook (Ala.), Nease, Oakleaf, Ponte Vedra, Providence, Stanton, Viera.

Glance: The Conquerors stacked up some Ws since our last Super 6. They beat Bartram Trail (11-3), Ponte Vedra (3-1), Bolles (5-1) and Oakleaf (9-0). They dropped a game to No. 2 St. Johns Country Day (11-6). They’re back in action on Tuesday at Eustis. Jacob Miller (.431, 16 RBI), Brayden Harris (.364) and Aiden Arnett (.364) lead Trinity at the plate.

4. (4) Fernandina Beach (18-3, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Baker County, Bolles, First Coast, Hilliard, Lincoln, Oakleaf, Sandalwood, Trinity Catholic.

Glance: The Pirates continue to stack Ws. Their winning streak is up to 16 games, including wins over Camden County (5-0), Episcopal (12-0) and Ponte Vedra (10-0) since our last Super 6. They schedule hasn’t been as challenging as the three teams ranked above, but Fernandina is just going out and handling business. Caden Hartman (.451, 22 RBI, 2 HR), Wes Parsons (.438) and Xavier Hutton-Corp (.420) lead Fernandina at the plate.

5. (5) Columbia (19-4, Class 5A)

Notable wins: Appling County (Ga.), Buchholz (twice), North Florida Christian (twice), Santa Fe (twice), Stockbridge (Ga.), Union County, Valdosta (Ga.).

Glance: The Tigers have been a bit up and down as of late. They’re 2-1 since our last Super 6, with wins over Gainesville (11-6) and Union County (10-2). A loss to a better-than-its-record Bishop Kenny (9-6) was sandwiched in between. Ayden Phillips (.462, 20 RBI) and Hayden Gustavson (.424, 24 RBI) lead the Tigers at the plate. Camdon Frier has four homers. I kept the Tigers in this week ahead over Sandalwood and Fleming Island.

6. (6) Clay (17-5, Class 5A)

Notable wins: Arnold, Baker County, Creekside, Irwin County (Ga.), Fleming Island, Keystone Heights, Oakleaf, Ponte Vedra, Ridgeview, Santa Fe, Tocoi Creek.

Glance: A 1-1 mark since our last Super 6 for the Blue Devils. They doubled up a solid Ridgeview (10-5) and lost to No. 1 Providence (7-0). They’ve got Bolles on deck Monday. Collin Briggs (.417) and Cole Carnell (.400) lead Clay at the plate. Easton McMahan fronts the Clay pitching staff with a 1.32 ERA and 49 Ks in 42.1 IP. I kept the both Columbia and Clay in this week ahead of Sandalwood and Fleming Island.

Others

Baker County (17-6, Class 4A); Bishop Kenny (10-9, Class 4A); Bolles (12-10, Class 3A); Creekside (15-6, Class 7A); Englewood (9-11, Class 5A); Fleming Island (15-6, Class 6A); Keystone Heights (14-5, Class 3A); Mandarin (12-8, Class 7A); Nease (12-11, Class 6A); Oakleaf (17-5, Class 7A); Ponte Vedra (12-10, Class 5A); Ridgeview (16-6, Class 5A); St. Joseph (13-8, Class 2A); Sandalwood (16-4, Class 7A); Union County (15-6, Class 1A); University Christian (11-9, Class 2A); Wolfson (17-3, Class 3A); Yulee (12-9, Class 4A).