Bolles boys lacrosse team uses strong 2nd half to reach state title game

Bulldogs will face Saint Andrew’s on Saturday for 1A crown

Justin Barney, Sports editor

The Bolles lacrosse team will play for a state title on Saturday. (News4JAX)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Bolles boys lacrosse team still hasn’t lost to a team from the state.

The Bulldogs broke a tie game at half with a dominant showing after the break to beat Tampa Jesuit 13-10 in the Class 1A state semifinals on Thursday night in Naples. Bolles (22-2) will play lacrosse dynasty Boca Raton St. Andrew’s for the state title on Saturday at 2:30.

St. Andrew’s (18-3) has won six state championships and finished as state runner-up two other times. Bolles will be making its title game debut, although coach Tom West has been twice before when he was at Ponte Vedra.

The Bulldogs went into a 5-all game at half but came out on a tear after that. Daylin John-Hill scored three of his four goals in the second half. Gavin Boree hit the net twice. And Bolles stayed a step in front until the finish. Spencer Surface also had four goals.

