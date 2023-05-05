Bolles boys lacrosse team uses strong 2nd half to reach state title game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Bolles boys lacrosse team still hasn’t lost to a team from the state.

The Bulldogs broke a tie game at half with a dominant showing after the break to beat Tampa Jesuit 13-10 in the Class 1A state semifinals on Thursday night in Naples. Bolles (22-2) will play lacrosse dynasty Boca Raton St. Andrew’s for the state title on Saturday at 2:30.

St. Andrew’s (18-3) has won six state championships and finished as state runner-up two other times. Bolles will be making its title game debut, although coach Tom West has been twice before when he was at Ponte Vedra.

The Bulldogs went into a 5-all game at half but came out on a tear after that. Daylin John-Hill scored three of his four goals in the second half. Gavin Boree hit the net twice. And Bolles stayed a step in front until the finish. Spencer Surface also had four goals.