Providence battles, but falls to Calvary Christian in baseball state semis

The Providence baseball team is in the state semifinals for the first time since 2016.

The dream season for the Providence baseball team ended with a tough loss on Friday.

The Stallions pushed Clearwater Calvary Christian to the limit but couldn’t get past the Warriors in a 5-4 loss in 10 innings in the Class 3A state semifinals.

Providence (25-5) went down 5-3 in the top of the 10th, but trimmed that deficit to a run when Brooks Hicken drew a bases loaded walk. That left the bases packed before Calvary put Justin Mayes on the mound to try and get the final out.

Mayes induced a Nove Masci roller to second that preserved the win for Calvary.

Brett Dennis worked six innings of relief for Providence. The Stallions led 3-2 going into the fifth before a sacrifice fly by Mays knotted things up. The teams stayed that way until the 10th.

Liam O’Neil doubled and drove in two runs. Hicken also added a double. Providence was making its first final four appearance since 2016.