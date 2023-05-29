Florida Gators selected as one of 16 NCAA Regional hosts

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - APRIL 04: A detailed view of a Florida Gators baseball before a game between the Florida Gators and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Condron Family Ballpark on April 04, 2023 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – For the third season in a row, the Florida Gators will host an NCAA Regional at Condron Family Ballpark this weekend. It will be the 13th time the No. 2 Gators host an NCAA Regional under head coach Kevin O’Sullivan and 19th time overall in program history.

Florida was selected as one of 16 NCAA Regionals, which marks the start of the 76th NCAA Division I Baseball Championship. As regional hosts, the 16 teams have already been selected to the tournament slate. The full field of 64 teams, including the regional site assignments and first round matchups will be announced Monday at 12:30 p.m. during the NCAA selection show. Each regional will have four teams who will play a double-elimination format. Then the regional winners will advance to NCAA Super Regionals.

The Southeastern Conference Regular Season Co-Champions finished the regular season with a 20-10 conference record, 44-14 overall record. The Gators lost in the SEC Tournament semifinals to the Vanderbilt Commodores, who went on to win the SEC Tournament title.

The 16 NCAA Regional sites: