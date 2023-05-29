79º

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

Three local lacrosse players win NCAA National Championship

Fleming Island’s Eric Dobson and Ponte Vedra’s Max Schalit & Carter Parlette part of Notre Dame’s first-ever men’s lacrosse national championship team

Alessandra Pontibrand, News4JAX Sports Anchor and Reporter, Jacksonville

Tags: Sports4JAX
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 29: Eric Dobson #8 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrates with Pat Kavanagh #51 after scoring a goal against the Duke Blue Devils in the first half of the NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on May 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) (Mitchell Leff, 2023 Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Three local men’s lacrosse players are making the First Coast proud! Fleming Island’s Eric Dobson and Ponte Vedra’s Max Schalit and Carter Parlette helped the Notre Dame Fighting Irish win their first-ever NCAA National Championship. Notre Dame beat Duke 13-8 at Lincoln Financial Field Monday in the NCAA title game.

Six different Fighting Irish players scored two goals each, including Dobson who scored in the first quarter to help his team take a 3-1 lead. Then he scored again at the start of the fourth quarter to extend Notre Dame’s lead to 10-7.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alessandra Pontbriand joined WJXT4 as a sports anchor and reporter in May 2023. She is excited to join the extremely talented sports team and have the opportunity to tell stories across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia from local high schools, universities, and pro teams!

email

facebook

twitter