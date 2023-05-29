Three local lacrosse players win NCAA National Championship

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Three local men’s lacrosse players are making the First Coast proud! Fleming Island’s Eric Dobson and Ponte Vedra’s Max Schalit and Carter Parlette helped the Notre Dame Fighting Irish win their first-ever NCAA National Championship. Notre Dame beat Duke 13-8 at Lincoln Financial Field Monday in the NCAA title game.
Congrats to former Golden Eagle Lacrosse play @ericdobson_, he’s now an @NCAA National Champion along with his @NDlacrosse teammates! What a game! Proud of you! #SoarHigher pic.twitter.com/LprxVhXEi9— FI Eagle Athletics (@FIEagleSports) May 29, 2023
Six different Fighting Irish players scored two goals each, including Dobson who scored in the first quarter to help his team take a 3-1 lead. Then he scored again at the start of the fourth quarter to extend Notre Dame’s lead to 10-7.
Sharks Legends Carter Parlette and Max Schalit take home the National Championship today with Notre Dame beating Duke 12-9!! @cppo5 @Kilbster @BearBrower @PVSHARKSsports #PVLaxNation #WeAreEverywhere pic.twitter.com/N32kP2TcLR— PVSHARKSLAX (@PVSharksLax1) May 29, 2023