Key dates for Florida prep football season

Get ready for kickoff!

Keith Dunlap, Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group

NFL training camps have opened up, and media days for college football conferences around the country have taken place in the past couple of weeks.

But what about high school football?

As is the case with the NFL and college, another season is about to ramp up around Florida.

Here are some key dates and information to know as the prep football season is set to kick off:

  • First practice date — July 31 (Aug. 5 for contact)
  • First regular season game — Aug. 25
  • First day of playoffs — Nov. 10
  • State semifinals — Dec. 1
  • State finals — TBD

Defending champions

  • 1M — Chaminade-Madonna
  • 1R — Hawthorne
  • 1S — First Baptist Academy (Naples)
  • 2M — Miami Central
  • 2S — Cocoa
  • 3M — St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale)
  • 3S — Lake Wales
  • 4M — Columbus (Lake City)
  • 4S — Lakeland

