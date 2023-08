Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates after throwing a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of a preseason game at AT&T Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars hit the road Saturday to face Detroit in the second preseason game of the year. Starters aren’t expected to play this week, so it will be a lot of second string players and backups.

Stay connected to the News4JAX sports staff throughout the game.