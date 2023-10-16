Teal the Show+: Trevor Lawrence’s knee injury a concern entering short week game against Saints

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars extended the Colts’ misery in Jacksonville on Sunday, but the bigger question was the knee injury suffered by quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the 37-20 win. Jamal St. Cyr and Justin Barney look back at great defensive performance and the lingering effects of Lawrence’s injury in Teal the Show+.

Teal the Show+ is streamed on Monday nights at 7 p.m. on News4JAX.com and News4JAX+. You can also catch Jamal St. Cyr and sports analyst Frank Frangie on Teal the Show Monday at Friday nights at 11:15 p.m. on WJXT Channel 4.

ANALYSIS: Jamal St. Cyr’s Four Cents from Sunday’s win

TREVOR’S INJURY: Quarterback is day-to-day with a knee injury

FANS HOPE FOR 1-YEAR TIMEFRAME FOR STADIUM: Could stadium upgrades be done in a year?